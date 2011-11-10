Here's How To Job Hunt With A Strike Against You

On May 28, 2011, the Boston Globe reported that Carney Hospital President Bill Walczak fired its entire staff of 29 health care delivery employees from a 14-bed locked unit for troubled teens. It appears that the hospital had violated patient safety in serious ways. Not all 29 employees were identified as having performed poorly. The president believed, however, that it was in the hospital’s best interest to staff the unit from ground zero.



Given the negative publicity surrounding lack of patient safety, Carney Hospital became an albatross company — a company with a negative reputation in the market. Innocent professionals who were fired had to then engage in a job search with a dead, stinky albatross called Carney Hospital draped around their necks.

