Here's How To Increase Your Productivity -- The Natural Way

Sydney Nutritionist Lauren Willmot. Photo: Supplied.

Increasing productivity is at the top of the list for most people in the workplace.

The ability to do more, think more, concentrate more, if only there were more hours in a day!

Generally speaking Australians’ attitude towards health will always lean on modern medicine but as our society becomes more diverse and multicultural other remedies and treatments offer an alternative, many which are considered to have added benefits because they are el naturale.

When it comes to optimising health and heightening the senses, all natural options can provide the source of energy and focus you need to make the most out of your time in the office.

Business Insider had a chat to nutritionist Lauren Willmot to find out what are some the best natural products on the market to increase a person’s productivity.

Here are the natural alternatives we’ll be using to kick-start our Monday.

• Drink green tea – Regular consumption may enhance memory, improve mental alertness and slow brain ageing.

• Increase your intake of Omega 3’s – Omega 3 fatty acids are beneficial for brain health. Foods rich in omega 3 fatty acids include salmon, tuna, mackerel, sardines, herring, walnuts, chia seeds, hemp seeds, flaxseeds and avocado.

• Beetroot – Nitrates found in beetroot increase blood flow to the brain.

• Cacao – Rich in antioxidants cacao has restorative and mood enhancing properties.

• Whole grains – As well as being an energy source whole grains improve short term and long term memory by boosting the bodies ability to produce acetyl-choline.

• Green leafy vegetables – Rich in vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients these veges improve general wellbeing and mental performance.

• Berries – Rich in antioxidants and polyphenolics berries help to improve short term memory, attention-span and concentration.

• Tomatoes – Contains lycopene which improves brain health.

• Supplements – Supplements activated B vitamins, fish oil and magnesium to enhance mental and physical performance and improve memory and concentration.

• Stay hydrated – Dehydration can cause brain fog so to keep your fluids up consume water, non-caffeinated herbal tea or coconut water throughout the day. Coconut water has the added benefit of electrolytes.

Willmot also suggested the following lifestyle habits will vastly improve the quality of your work.

• Manage your blood sugar levels – When your blood sugar levels drop due to a sugar spike and crash or from not eating, you can experience dizziness, headaches, reduced mental alertness and reduced concentration. To maintain blood glucose levels avoid products containing refined sugars and instead consume protein rich foods, low GI fruits, vegetables and healthy fats.

• Exercise daily – Physical exercise increases oxygen to the brain. Utilise your lunch break and take a brisk walk around the block.

• 8 hours of sleep every night – When sleep deprived creativity, problem-solving abilities, and critical thinking skills are compromised. Our key memory enhancing activity occurs during the deepest stages of sleep.

• Reduce stress – Chronic stress can destroy brain cells. Try meditation, yoga, walking outdoors or find a hobby to reduce stress.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.