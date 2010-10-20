Here's How To Get Into Ignition Free: Volunteer!

On December 2-3, 2010, Business Insider is launching the first annual IGNITION conference about the future of media. We have a great line-up of speakers ranging from Arianna Huffington to Chris Dixon, David Kirkpatrick, Olaf Olafsson, and more. Check out the initial agenda to see what we’ll be discussing.



Here’s your chance to attend on us: volunteer. You’ll work half the day and spend the other half attending the conference, rubbing elbows with leading media executives, VCs, investors, visionaries, entrepreneurs, and digital leaders.

IGNITION takes place at the Time Warner centre in NYC on Thursday – Friday, December 2-3. As a volunteer you’d arrive by 7:30am and stay through the entire conference and networking reception.

We’re looking for a dozen volunteers. Interested? Please send us an email with “Ignition Volunteer” in the subject and your contact information in the body.

Thanks in advance.

