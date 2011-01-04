Here's How To Get Around the iPhone New Year's Alarm Glitch

Reports flooded Twitter and message boards this weekend that the iPhone’s alarm clock stopped working after Jan. 1.



It happened to us when we woke up an hour late Saturday morning to a hotel housekeeper instead of our iPhone chimes.

And it happened again this morning. (We went old school and set our clock radio as a back up).

It seems like the glitch affects repeating or saved alarms. Here’s how to fix it until Apple delivers an update:

Open the clock app.

Tap Edit. You’ll see a red minus sign appear next to each of your saved alarms. Tap the symbol to delete each one.

Create a new alarm each day. Don’t risk saving it again for the next day until there’s a fix from Apple.

As an alternative, check out the Nightstand Central app for iPhone. It acts as an alarm clock and won’t be affected by the glitch. Download it here.

For more tips and tricks on your iPhone see: 20 Great iPhone And iPad Tricks, Tips, And Shortcuts

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.