Here's How To Get A Free ITunes Gift Card Out Of Your Apple TV

Right now you can get a $US25 iTunes gift card if you buy an Apple TV. That’s a nice deal, but it doesn’t help those who’ve already bought their set-top box (like yours truly).

Luckily, Reddit user LoveExperimentation found a neat workaround that you can use to get your own free gift card. All you need is: an Apple TV, a receipt of purchase, and the box it came in.

A good attitude probably wouldn’t hurt, either!

LoveExperimentation explained that when he brought his Apple TV and receipt to the Apple Store, they refunded his purchase and let him rebuy it so that he could get in on the deal.

“Awesome experience as always with Apple Customer Service,” he said.

It’s unclear whether this will work 100% of the time, but it should, since the Apple TV hasn’t ever changed price.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.