Here's how to find out if GCHQ has been spying on you

GCHQ’s surveillance was ruled illegal by a secret UK tribunal on Friday, a ruling that allows UK residents to ask whether the spy agency was intercepting their communications.

Techno Guido has found the form from the Investigatory Powers Tribunal that you can fill out and send off to see if you have been spied on.

The IPT form is pretty long, and there are lots of boxes that you have to fill in. Basically, you need to make the case that your human rights have been infringed on.

Here’s how to get started:

That’s just the first question. The form has a ton more questions you need to fill out before it is complete.

The IPT ruled that all intelligence sharing with America before 2014 breached the Human Rights Act. That means that anyone who believes their human rights may have been impacted by the sharing of intelligence with the US can fill in the form.

Friday’s ruling is significant because it’s the first time in the IPT’s 15-year history that it has ruled against the security services. The tribunal oversees GCHQ as well as MI5 and MI6. Documents leaked by Edward Snowden revealed that GCHQ was taking part in the Prism intelligence-sharing program with the NSA, a decision that the IPT ruled unlawful.

