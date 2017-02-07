Here's how you should dress when you're losing your hair

No guy wants to lose his hair.

Unfortunately, by age 35 at least 40% of men have some sort of visible hair loss. It’s just something that, by virtue of the hormones and genetics involved, happens.

But it doesn’t have to be the end of the world. In fact, it isn’t. Really, we promise.

Even if you’re already using remedial solutions like Rogaine and Propecia, there are some ways to dress that can minimise the emphasis on your head. With the help of Phillip Paoletta at Effortless Gent, we’ve enumerated a few techniques any guy can try.

Pay attention to colour

When there’s more skin showing on your head, the colour of your skin matters more. Choose clothing with colours that complement it well.

Hair often provides contrast, so you’re going to need clothing to pick up the slack. Paler-skinned guys might want to go for darker colours, while guys with a darker complexion should stick with lighter shades, according to Paoletta.

Your eyes will also play a larger role, and if you choose clothing that brings out the colour of your irises, that will take some of the emphasis off your bare head.

Try adding some signature accessories

Dress your blank canvas with some added colour. Hats, watches, and sunglasses can all be adopted to create interest in your outfits.

They will all serve to break up the roundness of your head, creating a focal point other than your cranium. Glasses can break up the skin tone of your face — the darker and thicker the better.

Even loud accessories like a large watch can help distract people — just don’t overdo it, or you’ll look like a James Bond villain’s henchman.

A word of caution about hats: don’t lean on them too much; you’re not fooling anyone. It will make you seem like you’re ashamed of your head, when what you’re really looking to do is own it and project confidence.

Watch your collars

Paoletta says to avoid low-hanging T-shirts altogether, warning that everything can “blend together.” Instead, opt for V-necks, turtlenecks, or collared shirts that are more visually interesting and can help frame your head.

These will give your neck some sharp edges, giving it the appearance of depth and breaking up the probable roundness of the head.

Lapels on jackets can also help — the sharper the better — as they also help break up the roundness on top.

Dress your age

There’s no going back now. Since you’ve shaved your head, there’s no way you’re going to look 18 again.

That means you can’t wear cargo shorts, and graphic tees aren’t going to help your cause. Avoid wearing large headphones, and don’t even think of carrying a kitschy backpack. Even baseball caps are skirting a line and must be worn with care. These clothing choices only serve to emphasise your bare head, as they cause a mismatch for the onlooker.

Instead, you should own it by wearing clothing that is more grown-up, like blazers and collared shirts.

NOW WATCH: Donald Trump shared a bizarre image of a balding Ted Cruz







Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.