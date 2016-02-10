Here's how you should dress when you're losing your hair

Getty/Anthony Harvey The peak lapels on Mark Strong’s suit provides a nice contrast to the roundness of his bare head.

No guy wants to lose his hair.

Unfortunately, by age 35 at least 40% of men have some sort of visible hair loss. It’s just something that, by virtue of the hormones involved, happens.

But it doesn’t have to be the end of the world. In fact, it isn’t.

Put down the Rogaine and step away from the hair plugs — with the help of Phillip Paoletta at Effortless Gent, we’ve outlined how you should dress to minimise the emphasis on your head.

Pay attention to colour.

When there’s more skin showing on your head, the colour of your skin matters more. Choose clothing colours that complement it well.

Hair often provides contrast, so you’re going to need clothing to pick up the slack. Paler-skinned guys might want to go for darker colours, while guys with a darker complexion should stick with lighter shades, according to Paoletta.

Your eyes will also play a larger role, and if you choose clothing that brings out that colour, it will take the emphasis off your bare head.

Try adding some signature accessories.

Dress your blank canvas with some added colour. Hats, watches, and sunglasses can all be adopted to create interest in your outfits, Paoletta says.

They will all serve to break up the roundness of your head, creating a focal point other than your cranium. Glasses can break up the skin tone of your face — the darker and thicker the better.

Even loud accessories like a large watch can help distract people — just don’t overdo it, or you’ll look like a James Bond villain’s henchman.

A word of caution about hats: don’t lean on them too much; you’re not fooling anyone. It will make you seem ashamed of your head, when what you really want to do is own it and project confidence.

Watch your collars.

Paoletta says to avoid low-hanging T-shirts altogether, warning that everything can “blend together.” Instead, opt for V-necks, turtlenecks, or collared shirts that are more visually interesting and can help frame your bare scalp.

These will give your neck some sharp edges, giving it the appearance of depth and breaking up the probable roundness of the head.

Lapels on jackets can also help — the sharper the better, as they also help break up the roundness on top.

Dress your age.

There’s no going back now. Since you’ve shaved your head, there’s no way you’re going to look 18 again.

That means you can’t wear cargo shorts, and graphic tees aren’t going to help your cause. Even baseball caps are skirting a line and must be worn with care. These clothing choices only serve to emphasise your bare head, as they cause a mismatch and confusion for the onlooker.

Instead, you should own it by wearing clothing that is more grown-up, like blazers or the aforementioned V-neck tees and collared shirts.

NOW WATCH: Donald Trump shared a bizarre image of a balding Ted Cruz







Please enable Javascript to watch this video



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.