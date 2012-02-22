Here's How To Build An E-Commerce Juggernaut

Photo: AmberStrocel via flickr

With the acquisition of Circle of mums, Sugar Inc has solidified its status as a company focusing entirely on one audience: women 18 to 40 years old.Circle of mums is a social network that facilitates discussion about issues of motherhood between its 6 million registered users.



We spoke to CEO and co-founder Brian Sugar about the advantages of this narrow audience.

He told us that, having firmly established the company in fashion and entertainment, the family category — particularly, mums — was the logical next step.

mums have a high amount of shopping needs, considering the expense involved in raising children, and Sugar Inc will facilitate the referral and purchase of products related to motherhood.

This appeals to both advertisers and retailers who want to reach the specific 18-40 female demographic, as they can rest assured that the audience visiting Sugar’s sites is at least within those parameters.

Sugar told us that mums in particular allow for some different opportunities regarding e-commerce, like Back to School sales and the gear involved with raising children.

“mums are spending more and more time and money online, and we want to be at the point where they find out about stuff and then help them over to the retailer to buy it,” Sugar said.

“We’re marching down the path of taking our company public, and thought this was a good acquisition prior to that,” he added.

