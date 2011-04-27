Here's How Tiger Woods Hurt His Knee At The Masters

Photo: AP

Tiger Woods just announced that he will miss the Wells Fargo Championship this weekend and probably a few more weeks of tournaments beyond that after hurting his left knee at The Masters earlier this month.He even pinpointed the exact shot where he earned a “Grade 1 mild medial collateral ligament sprain to his left knee and a mild strain to his left Achilles tendon.”



It was the second shot on the 17th hole on Saturday, a tough approach out of the brush and from under a low hanging tree.

It didn’t stop him from finishing the round, or shooting a 67 on Sunday to end up in fourth place.

But it’s yet another set back for the golfer who has gone more than 18 months without a Tour victory and has been plagued by swing and injury problems for most of the last year.

These are two AP photos of the shot that did him in, taken by Chris O’Meara.

Photo: AP

