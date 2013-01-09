Here's How They Make The $700 Shoes Daniel Craig Wore In 'Skyfall'

Melissa Stanger
James Bond isn’t just a man of mystery, he also has an incredibly refined taste in shoes.Or, at least his stylist does.

Daniel Craig wore four different pairs of shoes by Fine English shoemaker Crockett & Jones in the latest 007 film “Skyfall.”

The shoes aren’t cheap; the Islay model boot alone goes for $735 at Barneys. However, the steep price gets you a quality crafted and glove-like fitted shoe, which goes through eight stages of production and over 200 unique operations. Each pair takes about two months to complete. 

We’ve taken stills from the company’s “In The Making” video to show you how Bond’s fine footwear is handcrafted in a Northampton factory.

The first step is the pattern cutting from the original design of the shoe.

The last gives the shoe its shape and fit, and is removed at the end of the shoe making process.

Clickers get their name for the sound made by the knives they use when removed from the leather.

In the closing room, the cut pieces of leather are assembled and stitched together to create the upper.

Workers in the closing room are skilled machinists with precise hand-eye coordination.

They punch, side-stitch, and hand-sew the leather cuttings.

Then the welt, a leather strip that serves as the attaching point, is stitched to a material rib and attached to the sole.

The sole is tacked onto the last.

In the lasting department, the shoe begins to take shape. The upper is attached to the last, and pulled over the toe...

...By a four-part lasting machine. The shoe is lasted on the sides by hand.

Then the welt is stitched through the side of the upper to the rib of the sole.

The cavity in the sole is filled with cork, which provides insulation and comfort to the wearer.

The sole is attached, trimmed, and stitched through to the welt, following the traditional and durable Goodyear Welted Construction method.

With this method, worn soles can easily be removed and replaced without affecting the rest of the shoe.

When the sole is attached, bottom levelling rounds it to the shape of the last.

In the finishing room, the heel is attached, trimmed, and scoured with emory paper to give it a good shape and smooth finish.

The sole is edged by hand to the shape of the last.

The sole and heel are stained, and the edges are coated in hot wax for waterproofing.

The shoe is given decorative finishes and a final polish.

Before shoes can leave the factory, they are all polished again by hand.

This gives them their signature antique look.

The last is removed...

...And the sole is stamped with the Crockett & Jones brand name. Each shoe gets an insole.

The shoes are thoroughly inspected and laced up.

They get nicely boxed...

...And shipped out for sale all over the world.

