Here's How They Make The $700 Shoes Daniel Craig Wore In 'Skyfall'

Photo: Sony Pictures

James Bond isn’t just a man of mystery, he also has an incredibly refined taste in shoes.Or, at least his stylist does.



Daniel Craig wore four different pairs of shoes by Fine English shoemaker Crockett & Jones in the latest 007 film “Skyfall.”

The shoes aren’t cheap; the Islay model boot alone goes for $735 at Barneys. However, the steep price gets you a quality crafted and glove-like fitted shoe, which goes through eight stages of production and over 200 unique operations. Each pair takes about two months to complete.

We’ve taken stills from the company’s “In The Making” video to show you how Bond’s fine footwear is handcrafted in a Northampton factory.

