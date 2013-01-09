Here's How They Make The $700 Shoes Daniel Craig Wore In 'Skyfall'

Photo: Sony Pictures
James Bond isn’t just a man of mystery, he also has an incredibly refined taste in shoes.Or, at least his stylist does.
Daniel Craig wore four different pairs of shoes by Fine English shoemaker Crockett & Jones in the latest 007 film “Skyfall.”
The shoes aren’t cheap; the Islay model boot alone goes for $735 at Barneys. However, the steep price gets you a quality crafted and glove-like fitted shoe, which goes through eight stages of production and over 200 unique operations. Each pair takes about two months to complete.
We’ve taken stills from the company’s “In The Making” video to show you how Bond’s fine footwear is handcrafted in a Northampton factory.
In the closing room, the cut pieces of leather are assembled and stitched together to create the upper.
Then the welt, a leather strip that serves as the attaching point, is stitched to a material rib and attached to the sole.
In the lasting department, the shoe begins to take shape. The upper is attached to the last, and pulled over the toe...
The sole is attached, trimmed, and stitched through to the welt, following the traditional and durable Goodyear Welted Construction method.
With this method, worn soles can easily be removed and replaced without affecting the rest of the shoe.
In the finishing room, the heel is attached, trimmed, and scoured with emory paper to give it a good shape and smooth finish.
