An English researcher has found a recipe for what was the 1668 equivalent of a mocha Frappuccino® in the journal of the 1st Earl of Sandwich.

“It’s not chocolate ice-cream but more like a very solid and very dark version of the iced chocolate drinks you get in coffee shops today,” Dr. Kate Loveman, a University of Leicester professor who found the recipe, said in a statement.

The recipe, one of the first of its kind discovered, directed the maker to mix chocolate, snow, and a little salt together, then “shaike the snow together (for) sometyme.”

Dr. Loveman notes that the prototype fraps were “seen as great luxuries” because freezing food “required cutting-edge technology in seventeenth-century England.”

She found a bunch of chocolate recipes in Edward Montagu’s journal, which he wrote after serving as ambassador extraordinary to Spain in 1666.

The manuscript, detailed in the paper “The Introduction of Chocolate into England: Retailers, Researchers, and Consumers, 1640 — 1730,” includes King Charles II’s prized recipe for spiced and perfumed chocolate. A batch cost £200 back then, which translates to almost $US39,000 today.

Montagu’s great, great grandson, 4th Earl of Sandwich John Montagu, is credited with inventing the sandwich in the mid-1700s.

