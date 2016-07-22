Here's how they film the insane car chases in the new 'Jason Bourne' movie

The “Bourne” franchise has become one of the most wildly successful action movie franchises in recent years. It is known for its first class action sequences.

The upcoming instalment, “Jason Bourne,” is no exception.

A GIF posted on Reddit, originally released by Universal, that’s going viral shows behind-the-scenes filming of a car chase from the latest Bourne instalment.

In the clip, a black car races through the Vegas strip, winding around other cars. In order to properly capture the scene, the crew attached a camera to a crane, which was then attached to one car. This then allowed them to follow the chase down the street. This is the standard way most car chases are filmed in Hollywood.

But a practical effect like this wasn’t without risk: at one point, they had to dodge an overpass. They likely had this planned out as to avoid disaster.

You can find out how the stunt turned out when the new Jason Bourne movie comes out on July 29.

