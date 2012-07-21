Here's How theatres Are Taking Extra Precautions To Ensure Weekend Movie-Goers' Safety

theatres all over the world have already set up extra safety precautions after Colorado shooting.

“The Dark Knight Rises,” Christopher Nolan‘s much buzzed about final “Batman” film, is one of the most highly anticipated films of the summer.While some fans across the U.S. have had their theatre tickets for months and the film is already on track to beat “The Avengers” opening weekend, everything changed at midnight when a shooter opened fire in a Denver-area theatre, killing 12 people and wounding 50 others.



Now, theatres across the country are taking extra precautions to keep fans coming to the film throughout its opening weekend, and ensure people’s safety in the theatres.

NYPD Commissioner Raymond W. Kelly announced early Friday morning that extra security is already in place in New York City-area theatres, saying it is “a precaution against copycats and to raise the comfort levels among movie patrons in the wake of the horrendous shooting in Colorado.”

The LAPD has also already increased security at the popular, upscale Arclight Cinemas in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.

Overseas, Friday’s star-studded Paris premiere has already been cancelled and U.K. theatre group Cineworld “is beefing up security measures across its 79 sites, of which 76 are multiplex sites with five screens or more,” reports The Hollywood Reporter.

“We were already going to increase security for this release, because it is going to be so popular anyway,” a Cineworld source told THR. “But we are working on this even more as a result of this tragedy.”

In an official statement, Cineworld says “We constantly review the security at our cinemas and we will take advice from the relevant authorities.”

And German theatre group CinemaxX, which boasts 33 cinemas with 235 screens across Germany and Denmark, is also instating extra safety measures to reassure movie-goers.

“We’re devastated. We look at the movie theatre as a wonderful place to relax, where people with a common interest in special content can be entertained,” CinemaxX spokesman Arne Schmidt told THR. “But the cause of such tragedies can’t be found in the cinema. For the start of the film in Germany we will ensure our security personal are clearly present but we assume our audience, more than anything else, wants to be entertained by a fantastic film that many have been waiting for with great anticipation.”

