Here's How America's $925 Million Missile defence System Shoots Down A Target

Photo: Raytheon

The Missile defence Agency just awarded Raytheon $925 million for development of the newest version of the Standard Missile-3 (SM-3), which will improve on the already hugely successful SM-3 designs in service right now. This project will be a collaboration between Japan and the United States. The two navies use the SM-3 to potentially destroy short and intermediate range ballistic missiles.



Currently, the SM-3 Block IA is in service and the Block IB will be by installed 2015. This new version is an upgrade, the Block IIA.

So far, the SM-3 program has had 21 successful missile interceptions. Destroying incoming ballistic missiles, often referred to as the “hitting a bullet with a bullet” problem, is remarkably difficult.

We took a look at what the SM-3 does.

