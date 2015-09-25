Here's how the UN went with the Millennium Development Goals

The United Nationals headquarters in New York (Photo: Getty)

The United Nations Sustainable Development Summit kicks off 1am Saturday AEST.

The summit hopes to establish new goals to replace the expiring Millennium Development Goals.

The Millennium Development Goals were a framework of eight goals agreed upon in 2000 to meet the needs of the world’s poorest. Some were successful, while others were less so.

To set a benchmark before the next set of goals are announced, here are some charts based on World Bank data:

Goal 1. Halve Extreme Poverty and Hunger

Globally, the number of people living in extreme poverty has more than halved, from 1.9 billion in 1990 to 836 million 2015. Extreme hunger has fallen along the way.

Goal 2. Achieve Universal Primary Education

School enrollment in developing regions has gone up 8%, from 83 to 91 during the last 15 years. Sub-Saharan Africa was the star performer with a 20% increase.

Goal 3. Promote Gender Equality and Empower Women

Some regions have seen many more girls enroll in school. South Asia, for example, has seen the ratio rise from 70 girls for every 100 boys in 1990, to 103 girls for every 100 boys.

Women’s employment outside of the agricultural sector is up from 35% in 1990 to 41% in 2015. Women’s representation in parliament has risen as well, but only to a measly 23%.

Goal 4. Reduce Under-Five Mortality

Child mortality has dropped from 90 to 43 deaths per 1000 births in the period 1990 to 2015. And the mortality rate of children of under five has halved to six million. A large portion of this is due to an increase in measles vaccinations – measles cases dropped 67%. However, every day 16,000 children die before they turn five.

Goal 5. Improve Maternal Health

Maternal mortality has declined by half since 1990. A large part of this is the increase in the attendance of health professionals at birth, up 59% since 1990.

Goal 6. Combat HIV/AIDS, malaria and other diseases

The global malarial rate has declined by 37% and malarial mortality has halved since 2000.

New infections of HIV have fallen almost 40%, to 2.1 million cases in 2013. AIDS deaths have declined since a short bump in 2004/2005.

Goal 7. Ensure Environmental Sustainability

Almost 2.6 billion more people have gained access to improved water sources since 1990 and 2.1 billion now have improved sanitation.

However, not all environmental factors are positive. The percentage of fish stocks in safe limits are down 19% since 1974. And total CO2 emissions are on the rise.

Goal 8. Global Partnership for Development

“Official Development Assistance” – also known as foreign aid – has increased 66% since 2000. At the same time, developed countries have opened up more duty concessions for developing countries. Almost 80% of imports from developing to developed countries are now duty free.

As you can see, the world has seen great success on some of these metrics while others have gone in the wrong direction. So keep these results in mind as the UN meets to set out the goals that will carry us through to 2030.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.