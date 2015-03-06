Here's how the top ten tech billionaires compare to Bill Gates

Forbes just released its annual ranking of the top billionaires in the world. Once again, Bill Gates, beating out Mexican telecom magnate Carlos Slim, tops out the list.

Unsurprisingly, a lot of tech billionaires made the list. Despite the vast quantities of cash flying around the tech industry, however, no one came particularly close to Gates.

Here’s how the top ten tech billionaires match up to Gates, via a visualisation from Dadaviz:

