Here's How The Rolling Stones Continue To Be So Successful At 67+ Years Of Age

The Rolling Stones and guests perform at Glastonbury Festival 2013. Photo Matt Cardy/Getty

The Rolling Stones have landed in Australia to relight their 14 On Fire tour starting in Perth on October 29.

Despite being 67+ year olds, these lads still have a lot of kick yet.

In fact, a lot can be said for the The Rolling Stones. With music that has stood the test of time, establishing themselves as iconic figures in the global music industry and continuing to sell out international concerts well into their golden years.

So, what is the secret to their success?

In an interview with The Herald Sun, Keith Richards, 70, revealed how The Rolling Stones continue to be so successful.

While he said he can’t explain how it has become the mammoth organisation it is today, he said, everybody works hard for it.

“We improvise, adapt and overcome. There is something to be said for that,” Richards said.

“We are not doing this … for money. You couldn’t buy Charlie Watts if he didn’t want to do it.

“There is passion, but nobody in the band talks about it in terms of passion or a quest. We don’t need to. It’s either there or it isn’t,” Richards said.

And there you have it. Passion and hard work – then the success will follow.

