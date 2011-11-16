Here's How The Post Office Lost $5 Billion In 2011 (And Will Lose Almost Three Times That Next Year)

Photo: Morristechnology.com

The United States Postal Service lost $5.1 billion in the fiscal year that ended in October, and is on track to lose $14.1 billion this year.Total 2011 mail volume declined by 3 billion pieces, or 1.7 per cent, from 2010, according to a report from postal service CFO Joe Corbett to the agency’s board of governors.



Other 2011 financial results include:

Operating revenue of $65.7 billion compared to $67.1 billion the year before

Operating expenses of $70.6 billion compared to $75.4 in 2010

The retiree health benefit pre-funding payment postponed by Congress and the President is now due by Nov. 18. Unless additional legislation is enacted, the Postal Service will be forced to default on this payment.

