How The Storm Will Affect Power And Transit In NYC

As the Nor’easter hits New York city, blizzard conditions will make travel extremely dangerous. Airlines have already cancelled close to 3,000 flights within, to, or from the U.S. on Friday; 815 flights are already cancelled on Saturday.



The MTA:

New York’s Metropolitan Transit Authority has warned it will shut down bus service before the worst of the storm hits, and work on the subway for this weekend has been canceled.

To keep subways running, it will activate its impressive arsenal of equipment, including four jet powered snow throwers than can remove 3,000 tons of snow in an hour.

Some lines that normally run express will be operating on local tracks. The 1/2/3 and 7 trains are running with delays.

The Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority is suspending all service, including subways, buses, commuter rail and boats starting at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 8.

Trains:

Amtrak is suspending service from New York City to Boston starting Friday afternoon.

The LIRR and Metro-North are working to keep tracks clear of snow and trains running in the cold conditions.

Both railroads are running extra afternoon trains to get people out of the city. Evening service may be suspended if conditions are bad enough.

Power:

The National Weather Service has warned of scattered powered outages.

“This isn’t [superstorm] Sandy,” says News12 meteorologist Brysen Van Eck. “There isn’t going to be widespread trees across highways. It won’t take us days to recover.”

ConEdison customers can report downed power lines and outages here.

