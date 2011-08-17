Here's How The New York Times Paywall Is Working

When I wrote about the success of the NYT paywall last month, I got a lot of pushback in the comments and on Twitter. Here’s a sample:
“The fact people pay speaks more people’s average techno-illiteracy/laziness about how to change a link address in their browser than anything else.”
“Add ?ref=fb to the base link of any NYT article and the paywall drops, and Felix thinks this is “working”? Huh?”
“After seeing how many ways you can get by the pay “wall” I would say it isn’t working at all.”
But of course the paywall is working — with the emphasis very much on the “pay” rather than on the “wall”.
Click here to continue reading at Reuters…
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.