Here's how the New York Post would have covered America's founding fathers

The New York Post produced a number of “cheeky” historical front pages for the hip-hop off-Broadway show “Hamilton,” publisher Jesse Angelo revealed Monday.

Alexander Hamilton, a former treasury secretary and the subject of “Hamilton,” is “a Page Six dream,” thanks to his colourful background, scandals, and ultimate demise, the Post’s write-up of the play

declared.

Hamilton was not only a US founding father: He also founded the Post in 1801. Accordingly, the paper decided to become the show’s media sponsor and provided some faux covers in the Post’s infamous tabloid style.

Here’s how Angelo suggests the modern-day Post would have affair between Hamilton Maria Reynolds — one of the earliest sex scandals of American politics:

The Reynolds Affair – the most Post-y story ever! (8 of 9) pic.twitter.com/zU0S8EWYNM

— Jesse Angelo (@jessemangelo) February 23, 2015

Hamilton’s wife, Elizabeth Schuyler, was unsurprisingly less than pleased with the founding father’s indiscretions:

The Schuyler Sisters pic.twitter.com/H2oUvzDiN8

— Jesse Angelo (@jessemangelo) February 23, 2015

And it doesn’t appear like the Post would have been a fan of former President Thomas Jefferson:

The Return of Jefferson (6 of 9) pic.twitter.com/h6nofhZ03H

— Jesse Angelo (@jessemangelo) February 23, 2015

The tabloid also ripped the 1800 relocation of the country’s capital to Washington:

The Dinner Table Bargain (7 of 9) pic.twitter.com/bG5QrNPLMz

— Jesse Angelo (@jessemangelo) February 23, 2015

Hamilton’s life ultimately ended in a duel with Vice President Aaron Burr. Here, the Post took a more subdued tone to mark the founding father’s death:

And the outcome of the duel with Burr (9 of 9) pic.twitter.com/H4dXtXuiRj

— Jesse Angelo (@jessemangelo) February 23, 2015

