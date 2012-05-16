Here's How The New Apple TV Will Work With The iPad

We have our first clue about what Apple’s television software could actually look like.



And no, it’s not like what Apple currently uses on its little hockey puck Apple TV box.

We spoke with an industry source who has spoken with someone who used Apple’s TV remote control software on the iPad.

We admit this is not the most rock solid source of information. It’s second hand. But we have faith in our source.

Our source’s source saw how the Apple television software would work with an iPad.

Once the Apple TV finally comes out, the software will look and work similar to the existing TiVo application on the iPad.

There will be specific apps for each major channel — like the NBC channel, ESPN channel or the ABC channel. While the channel plays on the television, you’ll see additional content on your iPad.

Our source described the version of the system as “early stage.”

The apps have not been developed enough to show additional content on the iPad yet, though, our source says.

The raw Apple TV software will behave similar to the TiVo application, where you can flip through channels and find what you would like to watch.

Granted, the TiVo app is more like a digital recording device, so it won’t be a perfect analogy. But you can flip through channels and view information about specific shows that come on at specific times in that app.

It makes a lot of sense that Apple TV’s control app would work much in the same way.

