Here's How The Media Industry Will Grow Faster Than The US Economy Through 2014

As Bloomberg News reported earlier this week, growth in the media and communications industry will outpace growth in the overall US economy through 2014, according to a forecast released Tuesday by the private equity firm Veronis Suhler Stevenson (VSS).



The VSS report predicts total communications industry spending will grow an average of 6.1% each year over the next four years to $1.42 trillion, “driven by a gradual economic recovery, advances in digital technology, and secular trends impacting the entire industry landscape.” National gross domestic product growth, on the other hand, will occur at an average annual rate of 5.8%, according to VSS.

“Pure-play” (meaning digital only) Internet and mobile services are expected to lead the industry segment growth, while entertainment & leisure media will remain the largest of the six sectors covered in the forecast. Traditional consumer advertising media (newspapers, magazines, broadcast) is expected to show the most sluggish growth.

VSS predicts spending on pure-play Internet and mobile services will increase on average 14.6% annually to $87.79 billion in 2014. And if you factor in spending on traditional media's digital platforms, that amount increases to $164.83 billion (14.5%). Entertainment media spending will grow 5.1% to $109.41 billion in 2014. Box office spending is expected to grow the most, to $13.81 billion (5.3%) through the end of this year. TV programming spending will reach $40.02 billion at the end of the forecast period. But home video spending will decline 3.7 per cent annually. VHS will be as good as gone by 2012 and adoption of 3D TVs might boost DVD sales, but the studios will keep pumping up Blu-ray. Meanwhile, spending on broadcast TV will reach $58.05 billion in 2014 at an annual growth rate of 6.1%. Spending on online and mobile platforms will grow 25% through the forecast period. Newspaper spending fell 22.7% last year to $41.76 billion, and its decline is expected to continue at 9.5% to $37.79 billion through the end of 2010. The decline will continue, though narrow, through the forecast period, falling 2.5% to $36.76 billion in 2014. That's not even close to the industry's $66.37 billion peak in 2005. Things are looking slightly better for consumer magazines. Ad spending is expected to decline 4.7% to $10.08 billion by the end of 2010, but the market will stabilise in 2011. Overall consumer magazine spending will increase only .7% annually through 2014 due to advertising and circulation declines. Better than nothing, right?

