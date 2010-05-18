How The Greek Communist Party Plans To Solve The Crisis

The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) was a key force behind the austerity riots that exploded around Athens. The Communists are gaining in popularity, as 10% of Greeks support KKE and 50% support the establishment of a coalition government.



So, how would KKE solve the Greek Crisis?

They want to quit the EU and default on international debt, according to an interview with KKE’s Dr Isabella Margara:

That is also why the working class should not be trapped in a discussion about bonds or interest rates, the simple reason being that it has nothing to gain from this discussion. The international loans will end up in the capital’s pockets, not the working class. The Greeks have suffered when the rates were down, they suffer now that the rates are up. We do not intend to share the capital’s ‘anxiety’ about the bourse, because it is becoming clearer every day that if plutocracy does not go bankrupt, then the people will.

Margara defends early retirement and other socialist aspects the Greek state. The problem here isn’t government, she says, but the contradictions of capitalism that are driving Greece (and the rest of Europe) toward a miserable future:

Massive and drastic cuts to public and private sector salaries and pensions, further cuts of benefits, reduced overtime payments, increase of the VAT up to 23%, increase of the indirect taxes, abolishment of collective labour agreements, massive redundancies to public services and merges, right of unrestricted redundancies to private companies, and increases to the retirement age: Huge masses will be condemned to unemployment and extreme poverty. Health and Education will become a privilege only for a small minority. The recovery phase will lead to new concentration of wealth to the capital, to an increase in the degree of exploitation. The recovery, when it happens, will not have a positive impact on the people on one hand, and will lead relatively soon to a new crisis on the other. That is why we oppose the measures.

