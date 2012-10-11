Here's How The Deadliest US Outbreak Of Foodborne Disease In Nearly 100 Years Spread

Bloomberg Markets has released a bombshell report today that looks at how the FDA has slowly been phazed out of US food safety inspections, and replaced with for-profit inspection companies.



These for-profit inspection companies conduct food safety inspections with no rules or government oversight. This has resulted in sometimes dangerous lapses in food safety.

One example of this was an outbreak in 2011 that centered around a melon farm audited by a for-profit inspection company. This graphic, used with permission from Bloomberg Markets, shows you exactly how the outbreak spread.

Photo: Bloomberg Markets

