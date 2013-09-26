Here's How The ASX200 Companies Were Ranked For Their Efforts On Gender Equality

Australian lobby organisation Women on Boards, which aims to improve the gender balance in the Australian corporate sector, published a list this morning ranking the ASX200 companies for their efforts in elevating women to leadership positions.
Companies are given a “traffic light” colour-coding classification by the WOB group. The full list is below.
The super-short summary is unsurprising: the big banks and some flagship listed companies like Telstra and Woolworths get a “green light” pat on the back, while the red list is chock-full of resources companies. Wotif.com also gets a green light.
The interesting stuff is in the middle – the amber-ranked companies which, according to WOB, are taking action but have more to do.
Among the amber-coded companies are Qantas, Wesfarmers, Virgin, Toll, DJs, Myer, and little-bit-of-everything inc., Wesfarmers.
While undoubtedly many companies with an amber rating could probably lift their socks up, you can anticipate some frustration among more progressive CEOs who feel they are fighting hard to change their corporate cultures in the face of entrenched resistance. Some of these companies are big ships to turn.
Women on Board Chair and report author Ruth Medd said: “We cannot keep ignoring the stark reality that in corporate Australia in 2013 women still receive lower pay, fewer Board seats and fewer senior executive roles.
“Whether it stems from an unconscious bias, traditional work cultures or simple ignorance companies cannot continue in this vein. This is why we “encourage” the companies that who are falling short in their gender diversity compliance and recognise those making real progress by publicly naming them alongside their ranking.”
Here’s the list.
|ASX Code
|Company
|Sector
|Rating
|2013 Colour
|ANZ
|ANZ
|Banks
|3
|Green
|ASX
|ASX
|Diversified financials
|3
|Green
|AZI
|Aurizon (AZJ)
|Transportation
|3
|Green
|CTX
|Caltex (CTX)
|Energy
|3
|Green
|CFX
|CFS Retail Property Trust Group (CFX)
|Real Estate
|3
|Green
|CBA
|Commonwealth Bank (CBA)
|Banks
|3
|Green
|CPA
|Commonwealth Property Office (CPA)
|Real Estate
|3
|Green
|MGR
|Mirvac Group (MGR)
|Real Estate
|3
|Green
|NAB
|National Australia Bank (NAB)
|Banks
|3
|Green
|SGP
|Stockland (SGP)
|Real Estate
|3
|Green
|SUN
|Suncorp-Metway (SUN)
|Insurance
|3
|Green
|TLS
|Telstra (TLS)
|Telecommunications Services
|3
|Green
|TCL
|Transurban Group (TCL)
|Transportation
|3
|Green
|WBC
|Westpac (WBC)
|Banks
|3
|Green
|WOW
|Woolworths (WOW)
|Food & Staples Retailing
|3
|Green
|WTF
|Wotif.com (WTF)
|Retailing
|3
|Green
|AGK
|AGL Energy (AGK)
|Energy
|2.3
|Amber
|AMP
|AMP
|Insurance
|2.3
|Amber
|ALZ
|Australand Property Group (ALZ)
|Real Estate
|2.3
|Amber
|AIX
|Australian Infrastructure Fund (AIX)
|Transportation
|2.3
|Amber
|BOQ
|Bank of Queensland (BOQ)
|Banks
|2.3
|Amber
|BEN
|Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (BEN)
|Banks
|2.3
|Amber
|CGF
|Challenger (CGF)
|Diversified Financials
|2.3
|Amber
|CCL
|Coca Cola Amatil (CCL)
|Food Beverage & Tobacco
|2.3
|Amber
|COH
|Cochlear (COH)
|Health Care Equipment & Services
|2.3
|Amber
|CSL
|CSL
|Pharmaceuticals
|2.3
|Amber
|DJS
|David Jones (DJS)
|Retailing
|2.3
|Amber
|FDC
|Federation Centres (FDC) – Centro
|Real Estate
|2.3
|Amber
|GMG
|Goodman Group (GMG)
|Real Estate
|2.3
|Amber
|IAG
|Insurance Australia Group (IAG)
|Insurance
|2.3
|Amber
|LEI
|Leighton Holdings (LEI)
|Capital Goods
|2.3
|Amber
|LLC
|Lend Lease Corporation (LLC)
|Real Estate
|2.3
|Amber
|MYR
|Myer (MYR)
|Retailing
|2.3
|Amber
|ORI
|Orica (ORI)
|Materials
|2.3
|Amber
|ORG
|Origin Energy (ORG)
|Energy
|2.3
|Amber
|OZL
|OZ Minerals (OZL)
|Materials
|2.3
|Amber
|PBG
|Pacific Brands (PBG)
|Retailing
|2.3
|Amber
|PPT
|Perpetual (PPT)
|Diversified Financials
|2.3
|Amber
|PRY
|Primary Health Care (PRY)
|Health Care Equipment & Services
|2.3
|Amber
|QAN
|Qantas (QAN)
|Transportation
|2.3
|Amber
|QBE
|QBE Insurance Group
|Insurance
|2.3
|Amber
|RIO
|Rio Tinto (RIO)
|Materials
|2.3
|Amber
|STO
|Santos (STO)
|Energy
|2.3
|Amber
|SHL
|Sonic Healthcare (SHL)
|Health Care Equipment & Services
|2.3
|Amber
|SPN
|SP AUSNET (SPN)
|Utilities
|2.3
|Amber
|SUL
|Super Retail Group (SUL)
|Retailing
|2.3
|Amber
|TOL
|Toll Holdings (TOL)
|Transportation
|2.3
|Amber
|TPI
|Transpacific Industries Group (TPI)
|Commercial & Professional Services
|2.3
|Amber
|VAH
|Virgin Australia Holdings (VAH)
|Transportation
|2.3
|Amber
|WPL
|Woodside (WPL)
|Energy
|2.3
|Amber
|ABC
|Adelaide Brighton (ABC)
|Materials
|2.2
|Amber
|ANN
|Ansell (ANN)
|Health Care Equipment & Services
|2.2
|Amber
|AIO
|Asciano (AIO)
|Transportation
|2.2
|Amber
|AGO
|Atlas Iron (AGO)
|Materials
|2.2
|Amber
|AWE
|AWE (AWE)
|Energy
|2.2
|Amber
|BHP
|BHP
|Materials
|2.2
|Amber
|BBG
|Billabong Intl (BBG)
|Consumer Durables & Apparel
|2.2
|Amber
|BSL
|Bluescope Steel (BSL)
|Materials
|2.2
|Amber
|BLY
|Boart Longyear (BLY)
|Capital Goods
|2.2
|Amber
|BLD
|Boral (BLD)
|Materials
|2.2
|Amber
|BXB
|Brambles (BXB)
|Commercial & Professional Services
|2.2
|Amber
|BRG
|Breville Group (BRG)
|Retailing
|2.2
|Amber
|BWP
|BWP Trust (BWP)
|Real Estate
|2.2
|Amber
|CAB
|Cabcharge (CAB)
|Commercial & Professional Services
|2.2
|Amber
|CWN
|Crown (CWN)
|Consumer Services
|2.2
|Amber
|CSR
|CSR
|Capital Goods
|2.2
|Amber
|DXS
|Dexus Property Group (DXS)
|Real Estate
|2.2
|Amber
|DOW
|Downer EDI (DOW )
|Commercial & professional services
|2.2
|Amber
|FXJ
|Fairfax Media (FXJ)
|Media
|2.2
|Amber
|FBU
|Fletcher Building (FBU)
|Materials
|2.2
|Amber
|FLT
|Flight Centre (FLT)
|Consumer Services
|2.2
|Amber
|GPT
|GPT Group
|Real Estate
|2.2
|Amber
|GNC
|Graincorp (GNC)
|Food Beverage & Tobacco
|2.2
|Amber
|GWA
|GWA Group (GWA)
|Capital Goods
|2.2
|Amber
|HVN
|Harvey Norman Hldgs (HVN)
|Retailing
|2.2
|Amber
|IOF
|Investa Office Fund (IOF)
|Real Estate
|2.2
|Amber
|IFL
|IOOF Hldgs (IFL)
|Diversified Financials
|2.2
|Amber
|JBH
|JB HI-FI (JBH)
|Retailing
|2.2
|Amber
|MTU
|M2 Telecommunications Group (MTU)
|Telecommunication Services
|2.2
|Amber
|MQA
|Macquarie Altas Roads (MQA)
|Transportation
|2.2
|Amber
|MQG
|Macquarie Group (MQG)
|Diversified Financials
|2.2
|Amber
|MFG
|Magellan Financial Group Limited (MFG)
|Diversified Financials
|2.2
|Amber
|MTS
|Metcash (MTS)
|Food & Staples Retailing
|2.2
|Amber
|NVT
|Navitas (NVT)
|Consumer Services
|2.2
|Amber
|NCM
|Newcrest Mining (NCM)
|Materials
|2.2
|Amber
|NWS
|News Corporation (NWS)
|Media
|2.2
|Amber
|PTM
|Platinum Asset Management (PTM)
|Diversified Financials
|2.2
|Amber
|PMV
|Premier Investments Limited (PMV)
|Retailing
|2.2
|Amber
|RHC
|Ramsay Health Care (RHC)
|Health Care Equipment & Services
|2.2
|Amber
|SAI
|SAI Global (SAI)
|Commercial & Professional Services
|2.2
|Amber
|SEK
|Seek (SEK)
|Commercial & Professional Services
|2.2
|Amber
|SWM
|Seven West Media (SWM)
|Media
|2.2
|Amber
|SIP
|Sigma Pharmaceuticals (SIP)
|Health Care Equipment & Services
|2.2
|Amber
|SGM
|Sims Metal Management (SGM)
|Materials
|2.2
|Amber
|SGT
|Singapore Telecommunications (SGT)
|Telecommunication Services
|2.2
|Amber
|SKE
|Skilled Group (SKE)
|Commercial & Professional Services
|2.2
|Amber
|SMX
|SMS Management & Technology (SMX)
|Software & Services
|2.2
|Amber
|SXL
|Southern Cross Media Group (SXL)
|Media
|2.2
|Amber
|SKI
|Spark Infrastructure Trust (SKI)
|Utilities
|2.2
|Amber
|SBM
|St Barbara (SBM)
|Materials
|2.2
|Amber
|SDL
|Sundance Resources (SDL)
|Materials
|2.2
|Amber
|TAH
|Tabcorp Hldgs (TAH)
|Consumer Services
|2.2
|Amber
|TTS
|Tatts Group (TTS)
|Consumer Services
|2.2
|Amber
|TEL
|Telecom Corporation of New Zealand (TEL)
|Telecommunication Services
|2.2
|Amber
|TSE
|Transfield Services (TSE)
|Commercial & Professional Services
|2.2
|Amber
|TWE
|Treasury Wine Estates (TWE)
|Food Beverage & Tobacco
|2.2
|Amber
|UGL
|UGL (UGL)
|Capital Goods
|2.2
|Amber
|WES
|Wesfarmers (WES)
|Food & Staples Retailing
|2.2
|Amber
|WDC
|Westfield Group (WDC)
|Real Estate
|2.2
|Amber
|WRT
|Westfield Retail Trust (WRT)
|Real Estate
|2.2
|Amber
|ABP
|Abacus Property Group (ABP)
|Real Estate
|2.1
|Amber
|ACR
|Acrux (ACR)
|Pharmaceuticals
|2.1
|Amber
|ALQ
|ALS Global(ALQ)
|Commercial & Professional Services
|2.1
|Amber
|AWC
|Alumina (AWC)
|Materials
|2.1
|Amber
|AMC
|Amcor (AMC)
|Materials
|2.1
|Amber
|APA
|APA Group (APA)
|Utilities
|2.1
|Amber
|AAD
|Ardent Leisure (AAD)
|Consumer Services
|2.1
|Amber
|ALL
|Aristocrat Leisure (ALL)
|Consumer Services
|2.1
|Amber
|ARI
|Arrium (ARI)
|Materials
|2.1
|Amber
|AUT
|Aurora Oil & Gas (AUT)
|Energy
|2.1
|Amber
|ASL
|Ausdrill (ASL)
|Capital Goods
|2.1
|Amber
|BPT
|Beach Energy (BPT)
|Energy
|2.1
|Amber
|BRU
|Buru Energy (BRU)
|Energy
|2.1
|Amber
|CDD
|Cardno (CDD)
|Capital Goods
|2.1
|Amber
|CRZ
|Carsales (CRZ)
|Software & Services
|2.1
|Amber
|CHC
|Charter Hall Group (CHC)
|Real Estate
|2.1
|Amber
|CQR
|Charter Hall Retail REIT (CQR)
|Real Estate
|2.1
|Amber
|CPU
|Computershare (CPU)
|Software & services
|2.1
|Amber
|DCG
|Decmil Group (DCG)
|Capital Goods
|2.1
|Amber
|DLS
|Drillsearch Energy (DLS)
|Energy
|2.1
|Amber
|DUE
|Duet Group (DUE)
|Utilities
|2.1
|Amber
|DLX
|DuluxGroup (DLX)
|Materials
|2.1
|Amber
|EGP
|Echo Entertainment Group (EGP)
|Consumer Services
|2.1
|Amber
|EHL
|Emeco Holdings (EHL)
|Capital Goods
|2.1
|Amber
|FKP
|FKP Property Group (FKP)
|Real Estate
|2.1
|Amber
|FXL
|FlexiGroup (FXL)
|Diversified Financials
|2.1
|Amber
|FMG
|Fortescue Metals Group (FMG)
|Materials
|2.1
|Amber
|GFF
|Goodman Fielder (GFF)
|Food Beverage & Tobacco
|2.1
|Amber
|GUD
|GUD Hldgs (GUD)
|Consumer Durables & Apparel
|2.1
|Amber
|IIN
|iiNet Limited (IIN)
|Telecommunication Services
|2.1
|Amber
|IMD
|Imdex (IMD)
|Materials
|2.1
|Amber
|IPL
|Incitec Pivot (IPL)
|Materials
|2.1
|Amber
|IGO
|Independence Group NL (IGO)
|Materials
|2.1
|Amber
|IVC
|Invocare (IVC)
|Consumer Services
|2.1
|Amber
|KAR
|Karoon Gas Australia (KAR)
|Energy
|2.1
|Amber
|LYC
|Lynas Corporation (LYC)
|Materials
|2.1
|Amber
|MAD
|Maverick Drilling and Exploration (MAD)
|Energy
|2.1
|Amber
|MMS
|McMillan Shakespeare (MMS)
|Commercial & Professional Services
|2.1
|Amber
|MRM
|Mermaid Marine Australia (MRM)
|Transportation
|2.1
|Amber
|MSB
|Mesoblast (MSB)
|Pharmaceuticals
|2.1
|Amber
|MDL
|Mineral Deposits (MDL)
|Materials
|2.1
|Amber
|MBN
|Mirabela Nickel (MBN)
|Materials
|2.1
|Amber
|MND
|Monadelphous Group (MND)
|Capital Goods
|2.1
|Amber
|MGX
|Mount Gibson Iron (MGX)
|Materials
|2.1
|Amber
|NUF
|Nufarm (NUF)
|Materials
|2.1
|Amber
|OSH
|Oil Search (OSH)
|Energy
|2.1
|Amber
|PDN
|Paladin Energy (PDN)
|Energy
|2.1
|Amber
|PNA
|PanAust (PNA)
|Materials
|2.1
|Amber
|RRL
|Regis Resources (RRL)
|Materials
|2.1
|Amber
|SFR
|Sandfire Resources NL (SFR)
|Materials
|2.1
|Amber
|SXY
|Senex Energy (SXY)
|Energy
|2.1
|Amber
|SVW
|Seven Group Holdings (SVW)
|Capital Goods
|2.1
|Amber
|SYD
|Sydney Airport (SYD)
|Transportation
|2.1
|Amber
|TEN
|Ten Network Hldgs (TEN)
|Media
|2.1
|Amber
|TRS
|The Reject Shop (TRS)
|Retailing
|2.1
|Amber
|TME
|Trade Me Group (TME)
|Retailing
|2.1
|Amber
|WSA
|Western Areas NL (WSA)
|Materials
|2.1
|Amber
|WHC
|Whitehaven Coal (WHC)
|Energy
|2.1
|Amber
|WOR
|WorleyParsons (WOR)
|Energy
|2.1
|Amber
|AQG
|Alacer Gold Group (AQG)
|Materials
|1
|Red
|AQA
|Aquila Resources (AQA)
|Energy
|1
|Red
|BDR
|Beadell Resources (BDR)
|Materials
|1
|Red
|BKN
|Bradken (BKN)
|Capital Goods
|1
|Red
|CPL
|Coalspur Mines (CPL)
|Energy
|1
|Red
|CDU
|Cudeco (CDU)
|Materials
|1
|Red
|DML
|Discovery Metals (DML)
|Materials
|1
|Red
|EWC
|Energy World Corporation (EWC)
|Utilities
|1
|Red
|ENV
|Envestra (ENV)
|Utilities
|1
|Red
|EVN
|Evolution Mining (EVN)
|Materials
|1
|Red
|FWD
|Fleetwood Corp (FWD)
|Real Estate
|1
|Red
|HGG
|Henderson Group PLC (HGG)
|Diversified Financials
|1
|Red
|HZN
|Horizon Oil Limited (HZN)
|Energy
|1
|Red
|ILU
|Iluka Resources (ILU)
|Materials
|1
|Red
|IRE
|Iress (IRE)
|Software & Services
|1
|Red
|JHX
|James Hardie Industries SE (JHX)
|Materials
|1
|Red
|KCN
|Kingsgate Consolidated (KCN)
|Materials
|1
|Red
|MML
|Medusa Mining (MML)
|Materials
|1
|Red
|MIN
|Mineral Resources (MIN)
|Commercial & Professional Services
|1
|Red
|NST
|Northern Star Resources (NST)
|Materials
|1
|Red
|NWH
|NRW Holdings (NWH)
|Capital Goods
|1
|Red
|OGC
|OceanaGold Corporation CDI (OGC) Toronto listed
|Materials
|1
|Red
|PRU
|Perseus Mining (PRU)
|Materials
|1
|Red
|QUB
|Qube Logistics Holdings (QUB)
|Transportation
|1
|Red
|RMD
|ResMed (RMD)
|Health Care Equipment & Services
|1
|Red
|RSG
|Resolute Mining (RSG)
|Materials
|1
|Red
|SCP
|Shopping Centres Australia Property Group
|Real Estate
|1
|Red
|SLR
|Silver Lake Resources (SLR)
|Materials
|1
|Red
|SRX
|Sirtex Medical (SRX)
|Pharmaceuticals
|1
|Red
|TPM
|TPG Telecom (TPM)
|Telecommunication Services
|1
|Red
|TRY
|Troy Resources (TRY)
|Materials
|1
|Red
