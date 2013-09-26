Here's How The ASX200 Companies Were Ranked For Their Efforts On Gender Equality

Paul Colgan
Australian lobby organisation Women on Boards, which aims to improve the gender balance in the Australian corporate sector, published a list this morning ranking the ASX200 companies for their efforts in elevating women to leadership positions.

Companies are given a “traffic light” colour-coding classification by the WOB group. The full list is below.

The super-short summary is unsurprising: the big banks and some flagship listed companies like Telstra and Woolworths get a “green light” pat on the back, while the red list is chock-full of resources companies. Wotif.com also gets a green light.

The interesting stuff is in the middle – the amber-ranked companies which, according to WOB, are taking action but have more to do.

Among the amber-coded companies are Qantas, Wesfarmers, Virgin, Toll, DJs, Myer, and little-bit-of-everything inc., Wesfarmers.

While undoubtedly many companies with an amber rating could probably lift their socks up, you can anticipate some frustration among more progressive CEOs who feel they are fighting hard to change their corporate cultures in the face of entrenched resistance. Some of these companies are big ships to turn.

Women on Board Chair and report author Ruth Medd said: “We cannot keep ignoring the stark reality that in corporate Australia in 2013 women still receive lower pay, fewer Board seats and fewer senior executive roles.

“Whether it stems from an unconscious bias, traditional work cultures or simple ignorance companies cannot continue in this vein. This is why we “encourage” the companies that who are falling short in their gender diversity compliance and recognise those making real progress by publicly naming them alongside their ranking.”

Here’s the list.

ASX Code Company Sector Rating 2013 Colour
ANZ ANZ Banks 3 Green
ASX ASX Diversified financials 3 Green
AZI Aurizon (AZJ) Transportation 3 Green
CTX Caltex (CTX) Energy 3 Green
CFX CFS Retail Property Trust Group (CFX) Real Estate 3 Green
CBA Commonwealth Bank (CBA) Banks 3 Green
CPA Commonwealth Property Office (CPA) Real Estate 3 Green
MGR Mirvac Group (MGR) Real Estate 3 Green
NAB National Australia Bank (NAB) Banks 3 Green
SGP Stockland (SGP) Real Estate 3 Green
SUN Suncorp-Metway (SUN) Insurance 3 Green
TLS Telstra (TLS) Telecommunications Services 3 Green
TCL Transurban Group (TCL) Transportation 3 Green
WBC Westpac (WBC) Banks 3 Green
WOW Woolworths (WOW) Food & Staples Retailing 3 Green
WTF Wotif.com (WTF) Retailing 3 Green
AGK AGL Energy (AGK) Energy 2.3 Amber
AMP AMP Insurance 2.3 Amber
ALZ Australand Property Group (ALZ) Real Estate 2.3 Amber
AIX Australian Infrastructure Fund (AIX) Transportation 2.3 Amber
BOQ Bank of Queensland (BOQ) Banks 2.3 Amber
BEN Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (BEN) Banks 2.3 Amber
CGF Challenger (CGF) Diversified Financials 2.3 Amber
CCL Coca Cola Amatil (CCL) Food Beverage & Tobacco 2.3 Amber
COH Cochlear (COH) Health Care Equipment & Services 2.3 Amber
CSL CSL Pharmaceuticals 2.3 Amber
DJS David Jones (DJS) Retailing 2.3 Amber
FDC Federation Centres (FDC) – Centro Real Estate 2.3 Amber
GMG Goodman Group (GMG) Real Estate 2.3 Amber
IAG Insurance Australia Group (IAG) Insurance 2.3 Amber
LEI Leighton Holdings (LEI) Capital Goods 2.3 Amber
LLC Lend Lease Corporation (LLC) Real Estate 2.3 Amber
MYR Myer (MYR) Retailing 2.3 Amber
ORI Orica (ORI) Materials 2.3 Amber
ORG Origin Energy (ORG) Energy 2.3 Amber
OZL OZ Minerals (OZL) Materials 2.3 Amber
PBG Pacific Brands (PBG) Retailing 2.3 Amber
PPT Perpetual (PPT) Diversified Financials 2.3 Amber
PRY Primary Health Care (PRY) Health Care Equipment & Services 2.3 Amber
QAN Qantas (QAN) Transportation 2.3 Amber
QBE QBE Insurance Group Insurance 2.3 Amber
RIO Rio Tinto (RIO) Materials 2.3 Amber
STO Santos (STO) Energy 2.3 Amber
SHL Sonic Healthcare (SHL) Health Care Equipment & Services 2.3 Amber
SPN SP AUSNET (SPN) Utilities 2.3 Amber
SUL Super Retail Group (SUL) Retailing 2.3 Amber
TOL Toll Holdings (TOL) Transportation 2.3 Amber
TPI Transpacific Industries Group (TPI) Commercial & Professional Services 2.3 Amber
VAH Virgin Australia Holdings (VAH) Transportation 2.3 Amber
WPL Woodside (WPL) Energy 2.3 Amber
ABC Adelaide Brighton (ABC) Materials 2.2 Amber
ANN Ansell (ANN) Health Care Equipment & Services 2.2 Amber
AIO Asciano (AIO) Transportation 2.2 Amber
AGO Atlas Iron (AGO) Materials 2.2 Amber
AWE AWE (AWE) Energy 2.2 Amber
BHP BHP Materials 2.2 Amber
BBG Billabong Intl (BBG) Consumer Durables & Apparel 2.2 Amber
BSL Bluescope Steel (BSL) Materials 2.2 Amber
BLY Boart Longyear (BLY) Capital Goods 2.2 Amber
BLD Boral (BLD) Materials 2.2 Amber
BXB Brambles (BXB) Commercial & Professional Services 2.2 Amber
BRG Breville Group (BRG) Retailing 2.2 Amber
BWP BWP Trust (BWP) Real Estate 2.2 Amber
CAB Cabcharge (CAB) Commercial & Professional Services 2.2 Amber
CWN Crown (CWN) Consumer Services 2.2 Amber
CSR CSR Capital Goods 2.2 Amber
DXS Dexus Property Group (DXS) Real Estate 2.2 Amber
DOW Downer EDI (DOW ) Commercial & professional services 2.2 Amber
FXJ Fairfax Media (FXJ) Media 2.2 Amber
FBU Fletcher Building (FBU) Materials 2.2 Amber
FLT Flight Centre (FLT) Consumer Services 2.2 Amber
GPT GPT Group Real Estate 2.2 Amber
GNC Graincorp (GNC) Food Beverage & Tobacco 2.2 Amber
GWA GWA Group (GWA) Capital Goods 2.2 Amber
HVN Harvey Norman Hldgs (HVN) Retailing 2.2 Amber
IOF Investa Office Fund (IOF) Real Estate 2.2 Amber
IFL IOOF Hldgs (IFL) Diversified Financials 2.2 Amber
JBH JB HI-FI (JBH) Retailing 2.2 Amber
MTU M2 Telecommunications Group (MTU) Telecommunication Services 2.2 Amber
MQA Macquarie Altas Roads (MQA) Transportation 2.2 Amber
MQG Macquarie Group (MQG) Diversified Financials 2.2 Amber
MFG Magellan Financial Group Limited (MFG) Diversified Financials 2.2 Amber
MTS Metcash (MTS) Food & Staples Retailing 2.2 Amber
NVT Navitas (NVT) Consumer Services 2.2 Amber
NCM Newcrest Mining (NCM) Materials 2.2 Amber
NWS News Corporation (NWS) Media 2.2 Amber
PTM Platinum Asset Management (PTM) Diversified Financials 2.2 Amber
PMV Premier Investments Limited (PMV) Retailing 2.2 Amber
RHC Ramsay Health Care (RHC) Health Care Equipment & Services 2.2 Amber
SAI SAI Global (SAI) Commercial & Professional Services 2.2 Amber
SEK Seek (SEK) Commercial & Professional Services 2.2 Amber
SWM Seven West Media (SWM) Media 2.2 Amber
SIP Sigma Pharmaceuticals (SIP) Health Care Equipment & Services 2.2 Amber
SGM Sims Metal Management (SGM) Materials 2.2 Amber
SGT Singapore Telecommunications (SGT) Telecommunication Services 2.2 Amber
SKE Skilled Group (SKE) Commercial & Professional Services 2.2 Amber
SMX SMS Management & Technology (SMX) Software & Services 2.2 Amber
SXL Southern Cross Media Group (SXL) Media 2.2 Amber
SKI Spark Infrastructure Trust (SKI) Utilities 2.2 Amber
SBM St Barbara (SBM) Materials 2.2 Amber
SDL Sundance Resources (SDL) Materials 2.2 Amber
TAH Tabcorp Hldgs (TAH) Consumer Services 2.2 Amber
TTS Tatts Group (TTS) Consumer Services 2.2 Amber
TEL Telecom Corporation of New Zealand (TEL) Telecommunication Services 2.2 Amber
TSE Transfield Services (TSE) Commercial & Professional Services 2.2 Amber
TWE Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) Food Beverage & Tobacco 2.2 Amber
UGL UGL (UGL) Capital Goods 2.2 Amber
WES Wesfarmers (WES) Food & Staples Retailing 2.2 Amber
WDC Westfield Group (WDC) Real Estate 2.2 Amber
WRT Westfield Retail Trust (WRT) Real Estate 2.2 Amber
ABP Abacus Property Group (ABP) Real Estate 2.1 Amber
ACR Acrux (ACR) Pharmaceuticals 2.1 Amber
ALQ ALS Global(ALQ) Commercial & Professional Services 2.1 Amber
AWC Alumina (AWC) Materials 2.1 Amber
AMC Amcor (AMC) Materials 2.1 Amber
APA APA Group (APA) Utilities 2.1 Amber
AAD Ardent Leisure (AAD) Consumer Services 2.1 Amber
ALL Aristocrat Leisure (ALL) Consumer Services 2.1 Amber
ARI Arrium (ARI) Materials 2.1 Amber
AUT Aurora Oil & Gas (AUT) Energy 2.1 Amber
ASL Ausdrill (ASL) Capital Goods 2.1 Amber
BPT Beach Energy (BPT) Energy 2.1 Amber
BRU Buru Energy (BRU) Energy 2.1 Amber
CDD Cardno (CDD) Capital Goods 2.1 Amber
CRZ Carsales (CRZ) Software & Services 2.1 Amber
CHC Charter Hall Group (CHC) Real Estate 2.1 Amber
CQR Charter Hall Retail REIT (CQR) Real Estate 2.1 Amber
CPU Computershare (CPU) Software & services 2.1 Amber
DCG Decmil Group (DCG) Capital Goods 2.1 Amber
DLS Drillsearch Energy (DLS) Energy 2.1 Amber
DUE Duet Group (DUE) Utilities 2.1 Amber
DLX DuluxGroup (DLX) Materials 2.1 Amber
EGP Echo Entertainment Group (EGP) Consumer Services 2.1 Amber
EHL Emeco Holdings (EHL) Capital Goods 2.1 Amber
FKP FKP Property Group (FKP) Real Estate 2.1 Amber
FXL FlexiGroup (FXL) Diversified Financials 2.1 Amber
FMG Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) Materials 2.1 Amber
GFF Goodman Fielder (GFF) Food Beverage & Tobacco 2.1 Amber
GUD GUD Hldgs (GUD) Consumer Durables & Apparel 2.1 Amber
IIN iiNet Limited (IIN) Telecommunication Services 2.1 Amber
IMD Imdex (IMD) Materials 2.1 Amber
IPL Incitec Pivot (IPL) Materials 2.1 Amber
IGO Independence Group NL (IGO) Materials 2.1 Amber
IVC Invocare (IVC) Consumer Services 2.1 Amber
KAR Karoon Gas Australia (KAR) Energy 2.1 Amber
LYC Lynas Corporation (LYC) Materials 2.1 Amber
MAD Maverick Drilling and Exploration (MAD) Energy 2.1 Amber
MMS McMillan Shakespeare (MMS) Commercial & Professional Services 2.1 Amber
MRM Mermaid Marine Australia (MRM) Transportation 2.1 Amber
MSB Mesoblast (MSB) Pharmaceuticals 2.1 Amber
MDL Mineral Deposits (MDL) Materials 2.1 Amber
MBN Mirabela Nickel (MBN) Materials 2.1 Amber
MND Monadelphous Group (MND) Capital Goods 2.1 Amber
MGX Mount Gibson Iron (MGX) Materials 2.1 Amber
NUF Nufarm (NUF) Materials 2.1 Amber
OSH Oil Search (OSH) Energy 2.1 Amber
PDN Paladin Energy (PDN) Energy 2.1 Amber
PNA PanAust (PNA) Materials 2.1 Amber
RRL Regis Resources (RRL) Materials 2.1 Amber
SFR Sandfire Resources NL (SFR) Materials 2.1 Amber
SXY Senex Energy (SXY) Energy 2.1 Amber
SVW Seven Group Holdings (SVW) Capital Goods 2.1 Amber
SYD Sydney Airport (SYD) Transportation 2.1 Amber
TEN Ten Network Hldgs (TEN) Media 2.1 Amber
TRS The Reject Shop (TRS) Retailing 2.1 Amber
TME Trade Me Group (TME) Retailing 2.1 Amber
WSA Western Areas NL (WSA) Materials 2.1 Amber
WHC Whitehaven Coal (WHC) Energy 2.1 Amber
WOR WorleyParsons (WOR) Energy 2.1 Amber
AQG Alacer Gold Group (AQG) Materials 1 Red
AQA Aquila Resources (AQA) Energy 1 Red
BDR Beadell Resources (BDR) Materials 1 Red
BKN Bradken (BKN) Capital Goods 1 Red
CPL Coalspur Mines (CPL) Energy 1 Red
CDU Cudeco (CDU) Materials 1 Red
DML Discovery Metals (DML) Materials 1 Red
EWC Energy World Corporation (EWC) Utilities 1 Red
ENV Envestra (ENV) Utilities 1 Red
EVN Evolution Mining (EVN) Materials 1 Red
FWD Fleetwood Corp (FWD) Real Estate 1 Red
HGG Henderson Group PLC (HGG) Diversified Financials 1 Red
HZN Horizon Oil Limited (HZN) Energy 1 Red
ILU Iluka Resources (ILU) Materials 1 Red
IRE Iress (IRE) Software & Services 1 Red
JHX James Hardie Industries SE (JHX) Materials 1 Red
KCN Kingsgate Consolidated (KCN) Materials 1 Red
MML Medusa Mining (MML) Materials 1 Red
MIN Mineral Resources (MIN) Commercial & Professional Services 1 Red
NST Northern Star Resources (NST) Materials 1 Red
NWH NRW Holdings (NWH) Capital Goods 1 Red
OGC OceanaGold Corporation CDI (OGC) Toronto listed Materials 1 Red
PRU Perseus Mining (PRU) Materials 1 Red
QUB Qube Logistics Holdings (QUB) Transportation 1 Red
RMD ResMed (RMD) Health Care Equipment & Services 1 Red
RSG Resolute Mining (RSG) Materials 1 Red
SCP Shopping Centres Australia Property Group Real Estate 1 Red
SLR Silver Lake Resources (SLR) Materials 1 Red
SRX Sirtex Medical (SRX) Pharmaceuticals 1 Red
TPM TPG Telecom (TPM) Telecommunication Services 1 Red
TRY Troy Resources (TRY) Materials 1 Red

