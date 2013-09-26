Here's How The ASX200 Companies Were Ranked For Their Efforts On Gender Equality

Australian lobby organisation Women on Boards, which aims to improve the gender balance in the Australian corporate sector, published a list this morning ranking the ASX200 companies for their efforts in elevating women to leadership positions.

Companies are given a “traffic light” colour-coding classification by the WOB group. The full list is below.

The super-short summary is unsurprising: the big banks and some flagship listed companies like Telstra and Woolworths get a “green light” pat on the back, while the red list is chock-full of resources companies. Wotif.com also gets a green light.

The interesting stuff is in the middle – the amber-ranked companies which, according to WOB, are taking action but have more to do.

Among the amber-coded companies are Qantas, Wesfarmers, Virgin, Toll, DJs, Myer, and little-bit-of-everything inc., Wesfarmers.

While undoubtedly many companies with an amber rating could probably lift their socks up, you can anticipate some frustration among more progressive CEOs who feel they are fighting hard to change their corporate cultures in the face of entrenched resistance. Some of these companies are big ships to turn.

Women on Board Chair and report author Ruth Medd said: “We cannot keep ignoring the stark reality that in corporate Australia in 2013 women still receive lower pay, fewer Board seats and fewer senior executive roles.

“Whether it stems from an unconscious bias, traditional work cultures or simple ignorance companies cannot continue in this vein. This is why we “encourage” the companies that who are falling short in their gender diversity compliance and recognise those making real progress by publicly naming them alongside their ranking.”

Here’s the list.

ASX Code Company Sector Rating 2013 Colour ANZ ANZ Banks 3 Green ASX ASX Diversified financials 3 Green AZI Aurizon (AZJ) Transportation 3 Green CTX Caltex (CTX) Energy 3 Green CFX CFS Retail Property Trust Group (CFX) Real Estate 3 Green CBA Commonwealth Bank (CBA) Banks 3 Green CPA Commonwealth Property Office (CPA) Real Estate 3 Green MGR Mirvac Group (MGR) Real Estate 3 Green NAB National Australia Bank (NAB) Banks 3 Green SGP Stockland (SGP) Real Estate 3 Green SUN Suncorp-Metway (SUN) Insurance 3 Green TLS Telstra (TLS) Telecommunications Services 3 Green TCL Transurban Group (TCL) Transportation 3 Green WBC Westpac (WBC) Banks 3 Green WOW Woolworths (WOW) Food & Staples Retailing 3 Green WTF Wotif.com (WTF) Retailing 3 Green AGK AGL Energy (AGK) Energy 2.3 Amber AMP AMP Insurance 2.3 Amber ALZ Australand Property Group (ALZ) Real Estate 2.3 Amber AIX Australian Infrastructure Fund (AIX) Transportation 2.3 Amber BOQ Bank of Queensland (BOQ) Banks 2.3 Amber BEN Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (BEN) Banks 2.3 Amber CGF Challenger (CGF) Diversified Financials 2.3 Amber CCL Coca Cola Amatil (CCL) Food Beverage & Tobacco 2.3 Amber COH Cochlear (COH) Health Care Equipment & Services 2.3 Amber CSL CSL Pharmaceuticals 2.3 Amber DJS David Jones (DJS) Retailing 2.3 Amber FDC Federation Centres (FDC) – Centro Real Estate 2.3 Amber GMG Goodman Group (GMG) Real Estate 2.3 Amber IAG Insurance Australia Group (IAG) Insurance 2.3 Amber LEI Leighton Holdings (LEI) Capital Goods 2.3 Amber LLC Lend Lease Corporation (LLC) Real Estate 2.3 Amber MYR Myer (MYR) Retailing 2.3 Amber ORI Orica (ORI) Materials 2.3 Amber ORG Origin Energy (ORG) Energy 2.3 Amber OZL OZ Minerals (OZL) Materials 2.3 Amber PBG Pacific Brands (PBG) Retailing 2.3 Amber PPT Perpetual (PPT) Diversified Financials 2.3 Amber PRY Primary Health Care (PRY) Health Care Equipment & Services 2.3 Amber QAN Qantas (QAN) Transportation 2.3 Amber QBE QBE Insurance Group Insurance 2.3 Amber RIO Rio Tinto (RIO) Materials 2.3 Amber STO Santos (STO) Energy 2.3 Amber SHL Sonic Healthcare (SHL) Health Care Equipment & Services 2.3 Amber SPN SP AUSNET (SPN) Utilities 2.3 Amber SUL Super Retail Group (SUL) Retailing 2.3 Amber TOL Toll Holdings (TOL) Transportation 2.3 Amber TPI Transpacific Industries Group (TPI) Commercial & Professional Services 2.3 Amber VAH Virgin Australia Holdings (VAH) Transportation 2.3 Amber WPL Woodside (WPL) Energy 2.3 Amber ABC Adelaide Brighton (ABC) Materials 2.2 Amber ANN Ansell (ANN) Health Care Equipment & Services 2.2 Amber AIO Asciano (AIO) Transportation 2.2 Amber AGO Atlas Iron (AGO) Materials 2.2 Amber AWE AWE (AWE) Energy 2.2 Amber BHP BHP Materials 2.2 Amber BBG Billabong Intl (BBG) Consumer Durables & Apparel 2.2 Amber BSL Bluescope Steel (BSL) Materials 2.2 Amber BLY Boart Longyear (BLY) Capital Goods 2.2 Amber BLD Boral (BLD) Materials 2.2 Amber BXB Brambles (BXB) Commercial & Professional Services 2.2 Amber BRG Breville Group (BRG) Retailing 2.2 Amber BWP BWP Trust (BWP) Real Estate 2.2 Amber CAB Cabcharge (CAB) Commercial & Professional Services 2.2 Amber CWN Crown (CWN) Consumer Services 2.2 Amber CSR CSR Capital Goods 2.2 Amber DXS Dexus Property Group (DXS) Real Estate 2.2 Amber DOW Downer EDI (DOW ) Commercial & professional services 2.2 Amber FXJ Fairfax Media (FXJ) Media 2.2 Amber FBU Fletcher Building (FBU) Materials 2.2 Amber FLT Flight Centre (FLT) Consumer Services 2.2 Amber GPT GPT Group Real Estate 2.2 Amber GNC Graincorp (GNC) Food Beverage & Tobacco 2.2 Amber GWA GWA Group (GWA) Capital Goods 2.2 Amber HVN Harvey Norman Hldgs (HVN) Retailing 2.2 Amber IOF Investa Office Fund (IOF) Real Estate 2.2 Amber IFL IOOF Hldgs (IFL) Diversified Financials 2.2 Amber JBH JB HI-FI (JBH) Retailing 2.2 Amber MTU M2 Telecommunications Group (MTU) Telecommunication Services 2.2 Amber MQA Macquarie Altas Roads (MQA) Transportation 2.2 Amber MQG Macquarie Group (MQG) Diversified Financials 2.2 Amber MFG Magellan Financial Group Limited (MFG) Diversified Financials 2.2 Amber MTS Metcash (MTS) Food & Staples Retailing 2.2 Amber NVT Navitas (NVT) Consumer Services 2.2 Amber NCM Newcrest Mining (NCM) Materials 2.2 Amber NWS News Corporation (NWS) Media 2.2 Amber PTM Platinum Asset Management (PTM) Diversified Financials 2.2 Amber PMV Premier Investments Limited (PMV) Retailing 2.2 Amber RHC Ramsay Health Care (RHC) Health Care Equipment & Services 2.2 Amber SAI SAI Global (SAI) Commercial & Professional Services 2.2 Amber SEK Seek (SEK) Commercial & Professional Services 2.2 Amber SWM Seven West Media (SWM) Media 2.2 Amber SIP Sigma Pharmaceuticals (SIP) Health Care Equipment & Services 2.2 Amber SGM Sims Metal Management (SGM) Materials 2.2 Amber SGT Singapore Telecommunications (SGT) Telecommunication Services 2.2 Amber SKE Skilled Group (SKE) Commercial & Professional Services 2.2 Amber SMX SMS Management & Technology (SMX) Software & Services 2.2 Amber SXL Southern Cross Media Group (SXL) Media 2.2 Amber SKI Spark Infrastructure Trust (SKI) Utilities 2.2 Amber SBM St Barbara (SBM) Materials 2.2 Amber SDL Sundance Resources (SDL) Materials 2.2 Amber TAH Tabcorp Hldgs (TAH) Consumer Services 2.2 Amber TTS Tatts Group (TTS) Consumer Services 2.2 Amber TEL Telecom Corporation of New Zealand (TEL) Telecommunication Services 2.2 Amber TSE Transfield Services (TSE) Commercial & Professional Services 2.2 Amber TWE Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) Food Beverage & Tobacco 2.2 Amber UGL UGL (UGL) Capital Goods 2.2 Amber WES Wesfarmers (WES) Food & Staples Retailing 2.2 Amber WDC Westfield Group (WDC) Real Estate 2.2 Amber WRT Westfield Retail Trust (WRT) Real Estate 2.2 Amber ABP Abacus Property Group (ABP) Real Estate 2.1 Amber ACR Acrux (ACR) Pharmaceuticals 2.1 Amber ALQ ALS Global(ALQ) Commercial & Professional Services 2.1 Amber AWC Alumina (AWC) Materials 2.1 Amber AMC Amcor (AMC) Materials 2.1 Amber APA APA Group (APA) Utilities 2.1 Amber AAD Ardent Leisure (AAD) Consumer Services 2.1 Amber ALL Aristocrat Leisure (ALL) Consumer Services 2.1 Amber ARI Arrium (ARI) Materials 2.1 Amber AUT Aurora Oil & Gas (AUT) Energy 2.1 Amber ASL Ausdrill (ASL) Capital Goods 2.1 Amber BPT Beach Energy (BPT) Energy 2.1 Amber BRU Buru Energy (BRU) Energy 2.1 Amber CDD Cardno (CDD) Capital Goods 2.1 Amber CRZ Carsales (CRZ) Software & Services 2.1 Amber CHC Charter Hall Group (CHC) Real Estate 2.1 Amber CQR Charter Hall Retail REIT (CQR) Real Estate 2.1 Amber CPU Computershare (CPU) Software & services 2.1 Amber DCG Decmil Group (DCG) Capital Goods 2.1 Amber DLS Drillsearch Energy (DLS) Energy 2.1 Amber DUE Duet Group (DUE) Utilities 2.1 Amber DLX DuluxGroup (DLX) Materials 2.1 Amber EGP Echo Entertainment Group (EGP) Consumer Services 2.1 Amber EHL Emeco Holdings (EHL) Capital Goods 2.1 Amber FKP FKP Property Group (FKP) Real Estate 2.1 Amber FXL FlexiGroup (FXL) Diversified Financials 2.1 Amber FMG Fortescue Metals Group (FMG) Materials 2.1 Amber GFF Goodman Fielder (GFF) Food Beverage & Tobacco 2.1 Amber GUD GUD Hldgs (GUD) Consumer Durables & Apparel 2.1 Amber IIN iiNet Limited (IIN) Telecommunication Services 2.1 Amber IMD Imdex (IMD) Materials 2.1 Amber IPL Incitec Pivot (IPL) Materials 2.1 Amber IGO Independence Group NL (IGO) Materials 2.1 Amber IVC Invocare (IVC) Consumer Services 2.1 Amber KAR Karoon Gas Australia (KAR) Energy 2.1 Amber LYC Lynas Corporation (LYC) Materials 2.1 Amber MAD Maverick Drilling and Exploration (MAD) Energy 2.1 Amber MMS McMillan Shakespeare (MMS) Commercial & Professional Services 2.1 Amber MRM Mermaid Marine Australia (MRM) Transportation 2.1 Amber MSB Mesoblast (MSB) Pharmaceuticals 2.1 Amber MDL Mineral Deposits (MDL) Materials 2.1 Amber MBN Mirabela Nickel (MBN) Materials 2.1 Amber MND Monadelphous Group (MND) Capital Goods 2.1 Amber MGX Mount Gibson Iron (MGX) Materials 2.1 Amber NUF Nufarm (NUF) Materials 2.1 Amber OSH Oil Search (OSH) Energy 2.1 Amber PDN Paladin Energy (PDN) Energy 2.1 Amber PNA PanAust (PNA) Materials 2.1 Amber RRL Regis Resources (RRL) Materials 2.1 Amber SFR Sandfire Resources NL (SFR) Materials 2.1 Amber SXY Senex Energy (SXY) Energy 2.1 Amber SVW Seven Group Holdings (SVW) Capital Goods 2.1 Amber SYD Sydney Airport (SYD) Transportation 2.1 Amber TEN Ten Network Hldgs (TEN) Media 2.1 Amber TRS The Reject Shop (TRS) Retailing 2.1 Amber TME Trade Me Group (TME) Retailing 2.1 Amber WSA Western Areas NL (WSA) Materials 2.1 Amber WHC Whitehaven Coal (WHC) Energy 2.1 Amber WOR WorleyParsons (WOR) Energy 2.1 Amber AQG Alacer Gold Group (AQG) Materials 1 Red AQA Aquila Resources (AQA) Energy 1 Red BDR Beadell Resources (BDR) Materials 1 Red BKN Bradken (BKN) Capital Goods 1 Red CPL Coalspur Mines (CPL) Energy 1 Red CDU Cudeco (CDU) Materials 1 Red DML Discovery Metals (DML) Materials 1 Red EWC Energy World Corporation (EWC) Utilities 1 Red ENV Envestra (ENV) Utilities 1 Red EVN Evolution Mining (EVN) Materials 1 Red FWD Fleetwood Corp (FWD) Real Estate 1 Red HGG Henderson Group PLC (HGG) Diversified Financials 1 Red HZN Horizon Oil Limited (HZN) Energy 1 Red ILU Iluka Resources (ILU) Materials 1 Red IRE Iress (IRE) Software & Services 1 Red JHX James Hardie Industries SE (JHX) Materials 1 Red KCN Kingsgate Consolidated (KCN) Materials 1 Red MML Medusa Mining (MML) Materials 1 Red MIN Mineral Resources (MIN) Commercial & Professional Services 1 Red NST Northern Star Resources (NST) Materials 1 Red NWH NRW Holdings (NWH) Capital Goods 1 Red OGC OceanaGold Corporation CDI (OGC) Toronto listed Materials 1 Red PRU Perseus Mining (PRU) Materials 1 Red QUB Qube Logistics Holdings (QUB) Transportation 1 Red RMD ResMed (RMD) Health Care Equipment & Services 1 Red RSG Resolute Mining (RSG) Materials 1 Red SCP Shopping Centres Australia Property Group Real Estate 1 Red SLR Silver Lake Resources (SLR) Materials 1 Red SRX Sirtex Medical (SRX) Pharmaceuticals 1 Red TPM TPG Telecom (TPM) Telecommunication Services 1 Red TRY Troy Resources (TRY) Materials 1 Red

