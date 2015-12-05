Here's how the animals at Taronga Zoo celebrated their early Christmas

Photo: Matt King/ Getty Images.

Sydney’s Taronga Zoo has treated some of its animals to an early Christmas with presents, treats and puzzles for Chimpanzees and Lemurs.

The zoo, which regularly surprises its animals with festive and enrichment-themed presents to develop behaviourial and natural skills, treated the chimpanzees with gift-wrapped food treats and a collection of gingerbread houses for the lemurs.

“While Christmas only comes once a year, enrichment is something we incorporate into the lives of our remarkable animals every day,” says primate keeper Ben McDonogh. “These enrichment items are a fun surprise, but they also provide the chimps with opportunities to showcase the skills they have developed to be successful survivors in the wild.”

Here’s a look at Friday’s celebrations:

A family of chimpanzees woke up to find wrapped food treats throughout their exhibit early in the morning. The idea was to build on their natural foraging skills to find out what was inside. Infants Fumo and Sudi also joined in on the fun... ....but they were content with just playing with the packaging. It's not the first time the zoo has surprised its animals before -- last year, the chimpanzees were also surprised with brightly-coloured boxes full of special treats. This year, the giant tortoises were also included in the early celebrations. Lance and Esmeralda, both Aldabra Giant Tortoises, are officially the oldest couple in the zoo. They were treated to brightly decorate watermelons that were carved in the shape of Christmas trees. Meanwhile, the Ring-tailed Lemurs were treated to a collection of gingerbread houses filled with banana and sweet potatoes as well as tree decorations. 'Each of the houses had holes cut into the walls, so the lemurs had to move them around and utilise their natural dexterity and problem solving behaviours to get to the food inside,' said primate keeper Alison Smith. Let's just say, they were content at the end of the day.

