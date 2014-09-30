Here's How Telstra Is Going To Put Its Fleet Of Old Pay Phones To Use

Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Telstra is going to transform some of its old payphones into wifi hotspots as it begins to roll out its new $100 million network from November.

In May the telco revealed it would build a huge wi-fi network with about 2 million hotspots across the country over the next five years.

The first 1000 hotspots will be live before Christmas, Group Executive Telstra Retail, Gordon Ballantyne said.

“From Bondi Beach in Sydney to the retail hubs of Bourke Street Mall and Queen Street Mall in Melbourne and Brisbane we have selected some of this summer’s most popular destinations for our trial which will launch in November,” Ballantyne said.

“It is not just CBD locations that are set to benefit from this trial. Regional Australia will also form a major part of Australia’s biggest Wi-Fi network with a focus on regional hubs and tourist destinations in the first 1,000 sites.”

The first terminals will be built into existing payphone sites and will be free until the official launch in 2015.

Popular locations for the initial rollout of wifi sites will include;

Bourke Street Mall, Melbourne

Bondi Beach, Sydney

Rundle Mall, Adelaide

Queen Street Mall, Brisbane

Elizabeth Street, Hobart

Civic Centre, Canberra

Hay Street Mall, Perth CBD

Smith Street Mall, Darwin

