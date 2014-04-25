Here's How Technology Is Ruining Your Sleep

Our addiction to technology can be affecting us in ways we might not have previously realised.

Many people watch TV as they fall asleep or text while they lay in bed at night, but these habits could actually prevent you from getting a good night’s sleep.

And most people already feel sleep deprived — in a National Sleep Foundation study, 63% of those surveyed said they didn’t get enough sleep.

Check out this infographic that explains how technology affects your sleep:

How Technology Affects Sleep – An infographic by the team at Big Brand Beds

