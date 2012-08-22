How Post-9/11 Surveillance Has Drastically Changed America [INFOGRAPHIC]

In the last few months, there has been a steady stream of reports regarding warrantless government surveillance of U.S. citizens.



The new reality that followed 9/11 led NSA whistleblower William Binney to resign after “the NSA began purposefully violating the Constitution” in the process of gathering information on virtually every U.S. citizen.

Government spying capabilities are vast, including everything from general hacking techniques learned from Germany to a new FBI domestic wireless surveillance unit to the massive spy campaign on Occupy Wall Street run by the post-9/11 Department of Homeland Security.

American tech companies like Skype, Facebook, Twitter, Google and various mobile carriers are reportedly turning over user information.

Meanwhile, the NSA hired Israeli contractors to bug the telecommunications network and is in the process of building a $2 billion spy centre.

That’s why this ACLU infographic from October bears repeating as it reminds us how the U.S. domestic surveillance empire began:

Photo: ACLU

