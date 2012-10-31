Here's How Hurricane Sandy Will Affect Your Life

Photo: Nick Summers

Last night was a the big one, and this morning there’s a lot of damage everywhere. How will this effect you? Here’s what we know so far.

Transport:

If you live in New York City, it may take a while for you to see the subway again. MTA chiefs are already calling it the worst disaster in 108 years, and we just don’t know how long it will take to get running again because nothing like this has ever happened before. New Jersey Transit Bus, Rail, Light Rail and Access Link services remain suspended today as well. WNYC’s Soterios Johnson spoke with MTA chair Joseph Lhota about the closures, and said that that the MTA will restore service in bits and pieces. : “We’re going to be flexible, we’re going to try to be creative.” You can read that interview here.



Bridges in and out of Manhattan mostly remain closed this morning, but are likely to open relatively soon. The same perhaps cannot be said for the two midtown tunnels, Brooklyn-Battery and Queens Midtown, which filled up with seawater during the storm.

Most Amtrak train service along the Northeast remains suspended as well.

In Boston, most public transportation has re-opened, with some exceptions. Most of the Commuter Rail, which brings people into the Boston area from surrounding areas, is still experiencing delays.

Most transportation in Washington D.C. remains closed. Officials are currently inspecting various sites and trains for damage, and will update the public at noon. Charter and private buses, such as Greyhound, remain closed, as does the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. The Tydings bridge is open on I-95.

The Maryland Transit Authority has suspended all service on Tuesday due to the hurricane. Baltimore banned vehicular travel in the city as of 6:00 p.m. Monday evening, as well. However, the I-68 highway eastbound has reopened in far western Maryland, but westbound lanes remain closed along “a 40-mile stretch due to snow-related problems.” The Maryland Emergency Management Agency will brief the public at 10:30 a.m.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA), which serves Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, has suspended all bus, rail, and trolley lines until further notice.

More than 14,200 flights have been cancelled due to the storm, and all three NYC airports were closed. While most airlines have waived re-booking fees, it remains unclear when exactly many will be be able to fly.

In Washington, flights at the Dulles and Reagan airports were cancelled last night until further notice, although both airports remain open.

Power:

More than 7.6 million people are currently without power across the Northeast, according to CBS news. Midtown Manhattan could be without power “for days,” The New York Times reports.

The Wall Street Journal reports in Washington D.C. and the surrounding suburbs, approximately 8 per cent of customers are without electricity as of this morning.

Work and school:

Few offices appear to be open today. The NYSE is closed for a second day, one of the very few times in history it has been forced to take this measure.

The WSJ notes that 4.7 million students will be staying home today (about the same size as Norway).

When offices and schools return to normality is likely based around transport and electricity.

In Boston, many schools remain closed — but less schools than some of the more affected cities, such as New York. You can find a list of Boston school closures here.

Almost all schools and universities in Washington D.C., including Georgetown, American University, and George Washington University, remain closed.

“Hundreds” of schools in Connecticut, including the University of Connecticut, will remain closed today. The John Dempsey hospital at UConn will remain open.

Government response:

President Obama has identified the parts of New York and New Jersey affected by Sandy as “disaster zones,” which makes federal funds available to people in the affected area. A search and rescue is currently under way in Atlantic City, which bore a significant amount of damage from the storm.

FEMA officials say that they have $3.6 billion allotted to pay for the response and relief for Hurricane Sandy. Before the storm, FEMA placed 400 power generators near “critical infrastructure points like hospitals,” and allotted approximately 600,000 litres of water and 490,000 pre-packaged meals throughout the Northeast.

Damage estimates:

Right now, sources estimate that the damage caused by Hurricane Sandy will cost around $20 billion. For those who are currently dealing with insurance claim, check out Business Insider’s tips on filing a claim in the next 24 hours.

