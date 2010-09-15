UPDATED: Steve Jobs Tries To Sneak Ninja Throwing Stars Onto His Jet -- THE VIDEO

News spread fast yesterday that Apple CEO Steve Jobs supposedly tried to sneak ninja throwing stars onto his private plane in Japan.



Japanese flight officials stopped Jobs, and he vowed that he would never come back to Japan, Bloomberg reported via SPA!

The news didn’t end there, however, as Apple would later call the report “pure fiction.”

Well, if you ever wondered how Steve Jobs would look and fare as a ninja, allow Taiwanese news animation company “Next Media” to pick up where your curiosity left off:



Updated: Extended version below:



