Here's how much sneaker styles have changed over the last century

Dennis Green

Our obsession with sneakers is nothing new. Since the inception of the Chuck Taylor in 1917, sneakers have been a part of the American consciousness.

They’re now more popular — as well as more adventurous and varied — than ever before. Pop Chart Lab, a two-person collaboration between a graphic designer and a book editor, has decided to distill over 98 years of sneaker history into the 134 most important styles, all rendered in a beautiful graphic.

From 1917 until today, here’s a look at how the styles of the most popular sneakers in America have evolved over time.

Greatest SneakersPop Chart Lab

You can buy the chart on the company’s web site.

NOW WATCH: Why you shouldn’t feel so bad about spending over a hundred bucks on running shoes

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.