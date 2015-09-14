Here's how much sneaker styles have changed over the last century

Our obsession with sneakers is nothing new. Since the inception of the Chuck Taylor in 1917, sneakers have been a part of the American consciousness.

They’re now more popular — as well as more adventurous and varied — than ever before. Pop Chart Lab, a two-person collaboration between a graphic designer and a book editor, has decided to distill over 98 years of sneaker history into the 134 most important styles, all rendered in a beautiful graphic.

From 1917 until today, here’s a look at how the styles of the most popular sneakers in America have evolved over time.

You can buy the chart on the company’s web site.

