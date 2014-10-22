Here's How Six Australian Newspapers Marked The Death Of Gough Whitlam On Their Front Pages

Gough Whitlam, here’s to you. Picture: Getty Images

Australian newspapers have dedicated their covers to farewelling Gough Whitlam, who’s passing this week caused universal recognition from both sides of politics.

Whitlam was leader of the Labor Party from 1967 to 1977 and became the 21st Prime Minister of Australia in 1972, holding office until 1975.

He was controversially dismissed by Governor-General Sir John Kerr during the 1975 Australian constitutional crisis.

Here’s what Australia’s newspapers are doing to pay tribute to the commanding politician who passed away at the age of 98.

The Daily Telegraph is leading with an imposing image of Whitlam on the cover with the headline, ‘It’s time’, harking back to the successful political campaign run by the Australian Labor Party during the 1972 election.

The front page blurb describes Whitlam as a “towering giant of Australian politics”, praising the bipartisanship between political parties displayed in parliament.

The Sydney Morning Herald is running a 16-page special edition, complete with poignant obituary.

Whitlam is quoted on the cover “As you know, I plan for the ages, not just for this life this life.”

Stunning paper today, with a 16-page liftout celebrating the achievements of Gough Whitlam. Do buy it. pic.twitter.com/SwHW1YRTYs — Kathryn Wicks (@KathrynWicksSMH) October 21, 2014

The front page of The Australian this morning reads ‘Gough Whitlam: It’s time, comrade’.

The article reflects on the passing of Whitlam and the ways in which his policy ­inheritance continues to influence present-day Australia.

The Courier Mail details the rise and fall of ‘Gough The Great’, describing the former PM as an ‘Australian political collosus’.

The Herald Sun recalls ‘Gough’s Time’ on its cover, remembering the “larger than life leader” with a photographic tribute.

The front page said Whitlam shaped Australia during a “turbulent reign as Prime Minister”.

The Canberra Times also dedicated its cover to the late PM, including editorials, news and tributes to the politician’s legacy.

