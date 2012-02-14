Here's How Screwy HP's Culture Was

Photo: Flickr/real.tingley

This is blowing our minds.HP’s executives used to have a barbed wire fence separating its top executives cars from the rest of the company’s employees.



Talk about sending a terrible message.

Luckily, new CEO Meg Whitman is changing all of that. She’s tearing down the fence, and she’s moving executives from their offices into cubicles.

