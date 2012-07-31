Here's How Ryan Lochte Picks Up Girls

Photo: ryanlochte.com

Olympic gold medalist Ryan Lochte, who said he was glad he didn’t have a girlfriend for this Olympics, has a simple way to get a girl to fall for him.When Women’s Health asked “What do you do when you see a woman you want to meet?” Lochte responded:



“Make eye contact. Some guys keep staring, but I’ll give a wink and come back later, because it keeps her thinking.”

So there you have it guys, a wink, and you’re in…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.