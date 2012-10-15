Ron Johnson Really Is Destroying JC Penney

Photo: JCP

Make no mistake: Ron Johnson is in the midst of the retail disaster of the decade. His arrogance will cost thousands of people their jobs while destroying “America’s favourite Brand.”On the heels of Ron Johnson’s presentation in front of Fashion Group International several days ago, much ink has been spilled (at least theoretically so) on both the financial free-fall of JC Penney (JCP) and whether Johnson’s vision has legs. While the media’s cited Penney’s 33 per cent drop in share price and decreased sales (one expert predicts sales will drop $5B (that’s a B) from $17B to $12B by 2013) as the “price of a retail revolution,” JCP sits on the precipice of utter and complete failure.



Let’s take a look at how and why Ron Johnson will destroy this American institution:

Ron Johnson, Wrong man, wrong job: First, let’s take a look at the man behind the madness. Ron Johnson has, of course, made a significantly impressive and revered name for himself in the world of retail, first at Target (where he “launched its highly successful Design Initiative”) then Apple, where he initiated the “Genius Bar” (which for some can be both a welcome yet terrifying tech experience). Given this impressive resume, Johnson’s a perfect fit for turning around a 110-year old retailer, right?

Wrong. Absolutely, completely wrong. Here’s the issue: While both at Target, then Apple, Johnson was unarguably a creative, brilliant, and innovative retailer. He saw opportunity and seized upon it. The problem with the transition to JCP, however, is that both Target and Apple offered Johnson a chance to “shoot retail fish in a barrel” — the financial and demographic winds were at his back. Instead of re-inventing a storied retailer, Johnson had the opportunity to “trap” consumers already eager to shop within these stores. At JCP, however, Johnson (and the store’s Board and shareholders) has mistaken his previous, entrepreneurial exploits and successes as “re-inventing” retail at all levels — something he can re-engineer in his new role.

JCP represents a different challenge, however: A storied retailer with opportunities to restructure and grow, yes, but not necessarily reinvent the retail wheel. In JCP’s case, Johnson’s experience serves as an impediment. JCP is, for all intents and purposes, a discount-quality department store catering to lower and lower-middle-class consumers (similar to those who frequent Sears and Wal-Mart). To introduce concepts that worked at both Target and Apple is to miss the purchaser mark entirely.

Despite the colour, tone, and substance of JCP’s recent ads, this isn’t Target (or Apple), Mr. Johnson. Please strategize accordingly.

Customer Base: What’s perhaps most interesting — intellectually and psychologically, at least — is Johnson’s complete misread of JCP’s customers. Instead of taking the retailer — and consumer base — “where it’s at,” Johnson is treating his JCP like a retail start-up, as opposed to the 110 year-old retailer it is. That’s not to say significant changes couldn’t — or shouldn’t — be made to the retailer (read: Eddie Lampert’s Kmart push). But for Johnson to treat JCP as another Target or Macy’s is to wholly and completely misread who, traditionally, has loyally shopped at the retailer.

At JCP, Johnson wishes he headed up a store catering to an almost exclusively upper-middle class (and, let’s be honest, white), as opposed to a lower middle-class retailer featuring both power tools and discounted jeans. As appealing as leopard print panties and skin-tight faux-leather pants may be to the traditional Target shopper, JCP consumers traditionally seek out reasonable and reasonably-priced products. With traditional rival Sears famously faltering, Johnson is missing a significant opportunity to bring in the waves of shoppers now fleeing for Wal-Mart.

Product: To that end, what IS Johnson thinking? The traditional JCP “customer” is a set of parents who set out to find value, often with children in tow. Do you think these parents (and other JCP customers) are EXCITED that JCP is going upmarket, trailing Target and Macy’s in the middle and upper-middle class consumer beauty pageant? What previous consumer of JCP wants to bring his/her family to a location post-Church on a Sunday morning to shop for household goods when they run the risk of their kids now begging for $70+ Levi’s Jeans and lower-quality Nicole Miller dresses — why not just go to Macy’s? Or, more appropriately, head to Wal-Mart?

And therein lies the problem. Ron Johnson’s remake of JCP has assumed the consumer — the only one who matters — is the one who shops at Target or Macy’s or Nordstrom’s. Instead of pivoting on and strengthening the historic JCP brand, Johnson’s decided to recreate the Target and Apple wheel, a move akin to Toyota suddenly deciding it’s Porsche. In short, a ridiculous and condescending move.

Missing the Online Revolution: Finally, in all the hub-bub surrounding Johnson’s (let’s admit it, insane) pricing and marketing announcements, not a single word was written or uttered about JCP’s online strategy (other than its absence). In a constant shop-online-24-hours-a-day, JCP missed an obvious opportunity to reach their already-loyal consumers through an interactive and easily-accessed website. Interestingly, Johnson missed one key lesson from his retail experience: Online is the future. With same-store-sales plummeting, JCP must, regardless of target market, build and maintain a sustainable online strategy if it is to compete with ANY retailers.

Perhaps the most interesting — or tragic, from a shareholder’s point of view — thing about Johnson’s reckless retail experiment is that it is destined to work. Just somewhere else. Nordstrom’s consumers represent the perfect target — retail fish in a barrel, if you will — for Johnson’s pricing, marketing, and structural scheme. JCP will plummet in share price and value, but not necessarily to no avail: Within 36 months, Nordstrom could and may possibly be implementing Johnson’s strategy.

And it would finally work. Little comfort to JCP’s 10,000’s employees, however, who will soon be looking for work somewhere else.

Margaret Bogenrief is a partner with ACM Partners, a boutique crisis management and distressed investing firm serving companies and municipalities in financial distress. She can be reached at [email protected]

