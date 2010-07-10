Here's How Rafat Ali Is Spending His Last Day At PaidContent

PaidContent founder Rafat Ali‘s last official day at the company is today, he tweeted earlier. (A couple years after selling his blog network to Guardian Media, Ali is moving on.)



So what’s he up to? Turns out he’s near the Mongolia-China border, on the “hunt” for the “elusive Ibex mountain goat.”

He just tweeted this picture, with the caption, “this might be the greatest photo i have ever taken: Siberian Ibex, on top of the mountains in W Mongolia.”

Awesome!

Photo: Rafat Ali

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.