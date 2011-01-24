Here's How Quora Could Get Huge Without Pissing Off Its Tech-Geek Early Adopters

Quora CEO Adam D’Angelo

The backlash is building against Quora, the questions-and-answers site started by former Facebook CTO Adam D’Angelo.While the site has experienced solid growth, it is VERY heavily hyped — especially among Silicon Valley-types.



This is mostly because of the quality of Q&A and people on the site. At least in the tech/startup set, there are some important people who actually seem to be legitimately participating in the discussion. This is a rarity, which gets other tech geeks to salivate. Thus all the attention.

The worry, which is starting to escalate in the tech press, is that as the company continues to grow — which it will need to do, to justify its existence and financing — its quality will suffer. Early adopters will get frustrated, big-name Valley execs will stop showing up, and then Quora will become another Q&A dump like Yahoo Answers.

(We’ll never forget the first and only time we tried to use Yahoo Answers, which is when it told us that the way to get back your sense of taste during a head cold was to drink a glass of warm urine. Funny, we can’t find that “answer” on the site anymore.)

This is hardly a new problem, though. Twitter had to deal with it when it started favouring celebrity users at the expense of tech geeks. And Wikipedia has had to deal with this perhaps more than any other site, and it’s still rocking.

We’d be shocked if D’Angelo and cofounder Charlie Cheever, another early Facebook employee, had not thought of that ahead of time.

So here’s what they need to do:

1) Continue to aggressively control the quality of the site.

No questions that aren’t real questions. No duplicates. Nothing idiotic. Ban spammers, stupid people, and bad writers. They can read the site, but not write on it. (It’s already working on rating its users for quality.)

This will allow Quora’s Q&A archive — and its incoming traffic — to grow, without diluting its quality TOO much. Sure, it may have to drop from “master’s degree” level of discourse to “high school sophomore,” at least in some topics. But not necessarily across the whole site.

This will be costly, as it will probably have to be done to some degree by hand. (Some can be done algorithmically, but some may require human judgment.) But it’s important.

2) Create some of the world’s greatest personalisation filters, so people get what they want out of the site.

One of the reasons Twitter is still popular among the tech geek set, despite plenty of boneheads on the site, is that you only have to read what you want to read on Twitter. This is a manual process, designed by choosing who you follow.

Quora already employs a similar system. This will need to continue to expand and improve, matching users with content that is relevant and interesting to them. Some of this curation will need to be manual, but some can be automatic. If people continue to be impressed and rewarded by visiting Quora, they’ll keep using it.

That’s a start.

None of this is to say that Quora is necessarily going to become a mainstream hit, or that becoming a mainstream hit wouldn’t ruin Quora. But the Quora team isn’t helpless, either. There’s plenty that moderation and algorithms can accomplish. It won’t be cheap or easy, but it’s not impossible.

