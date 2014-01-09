Here's How People In Muslim Countries Think Women Should Dress

The Pew Research Center posted this illuminating graphic showing how people in various Muslim-dominated countries prefer women to dress.

Most of those surveyed thought women should wear some kind of garment that covers their hair, and fewer than 5% of people in Iraq, Egypt, Pakistan, and Saudi Arabia considered it appropriate for women to be seen in public with no head garment at all.

The graphic is based on research from University of Michigan’s Institute for Social Research.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.