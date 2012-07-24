How One Ingenious London Shopkeeper Is Getting Around The Insane Olympic Branding Rules

You’ve probably heard about the insane Olympic “brand police” patrolling London in their purple hats by now, making sure that IOC logos (and even words like “summer”) are not used without permission.



Here’s how one enterprising shopkeeper has got around the arcane rules:

Photo: @tompsk

(Side note: The photo was reportedly taken in Surbiton, way out in the suburbs of London. We don’t think the “brand police” will be patrolling that far out. If they are… well then that’s even more crazy)

