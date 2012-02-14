Here's How Obama Plans To Create New Jobs With His Budget

Photo: Robert Libetti/ Business Insider

From a supplement to the just released White House budget, here’s the new stimulus being proposed.———



JUMPSTART JOB CREATION

More than $350 billion in short-term measures for job growth starting in 2012, including many planks of the American Jobs Act that we continue to call on Congress to enact plus some new job creation initiatives. They include: Extension of the payroll tax cut and unemployment insurance benefits for rest of 2012. An upfront investment of $50 billion from the surface transportation reauthorization bill for roads, rails, and runways to create thousands of quality jobs in the short term. Continuing to allow businesses to write-off the full amount of new investments. $30 billion to modernize at least 35,000 schools and $30 billion to help states and localities retain and hire teachers and first responders. Project Rebuild, a series of policies to help connect Americans looking for work in distressed communities with the work needed to re-purpose residential and commercial properties, creating jobs and stabilizing neighborhoods. A new tax credit for this year focused on small businesses and that gives businesses that add jobs and wages a tax cut equal to 10 per cent of wages added up to $500,000.

Extension of the payroll tax cut and unemployment insurance benefits for rest of 2012.

An upfront investment of $50 billion from the surface transportation reauthorization bill for roads, rails, and runways to create thousands of quality jobs in the short term.

Continuing to allow businesses to write-off the full amount of new investments.

$30 billion to modernize at least 35,000 schools and $30 billion to help states and localities retain and hire teachers and first responders.

Project Rebuild, a series of policies to help connect Americans looking for work in distressed communities with the work needed to re-purpose residential and commercial properties, creating jobs and stabilizing neighborhoods.

A new tax credit for this year focused on small businesses and that gives businesses that add jobs and wages a tax cut equal to 10 per cent of wages added up to $500,000.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.