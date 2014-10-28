Here's How New York City's Subway System Looked 110 Years Ago

The New York City subway turns 110 years old today.
To celebrate, Google has created a collection of images and a virtual tour of the old subway trains and station, taken from the New York Transit Museum.
From wood-paneled exteriors with ceiling fans to advertisements from the early 1900s, we’ve collected our favourite photos that show what riding the subway in 1904 would have been like.
The New York Transit Museum was actually created in a decommissioned underground station in Brooklyn.
Directional signs may not look like this today, but you'll still see the same information, just in a new style and font.
Car 1612 C was used to transport people to the 1939 World's Fair, which promised visitors a look at 'the world of tomorrow.'
