Here's How Nokia Looks After Artists Who Say They've Been Ripped Off By Apple

After a slow start, Nokia is starting to look a bit like the Little Big Smartphone That Could.

They’ve just smashed their sales high for the fourth quarter in a row, shipping at least eight million Lumias between July and September.

Obviously, that’s still light years away from Apple and Samsung’s performance, but it’s more than enough to build a future on.

On the eve of the 1520’s launch, the Lumia (and WP8) range still have some bugs to work out. Apps (or lack of them) are the biggest factor.

But on the hardware side, they look and feel great, if a little bulky. They have the best cameras in their class.

And their PR folk are smoking the competition, arguably taking the Quick Response mantle out of Samsung’s hands.

When Apple launched the iPhone 5C and 5S, Nokia had this on Twitter literally within minutes.

https://twitter.com/nokia_uk/statuses/377483408043036672



It’s gone down as one of the most retweeted marketing tweets of all time.

Samsung, for the record, had already gone one better – actually releasing a gold Galaxy two days before Apple’s launch:

On 8th Sept 2013, the 1st Samsung #GalaxyS4 Gold Edition was already sold. The 8th comes before the 10th;) #8before10 pic.twitter.com/OyhVGuL26P — SamsungMobileArabia (@SamsungMobileME) September 26, 2013





For 39 retweets. Sometimes the Quick Response policy works, sometimes it doesn’t. Particularly if you’re prone to churning badly thought out videos, as Microsoft are.

Today, the Nokia team stepped it up a notch.

They’d picked up on an article that appeared in the NY Times last week in which filmmaker Casey Neistat was rightly unimpressed that Apple had used parts of his documentary The Dark Side of the iPhone 5S Lines as a motivational video for its employees.

An anonymous employee claims Apple even edited Mr Neistat’s name from the top right-hand corner of the video and added an Apple logo at the end.

Today, Mr Neistat received this package in the mail:

That’ll do, Nokia. That’ll do.

