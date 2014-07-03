Here's How New Yorkers Get Around Differently Compared To Everyone Else

New York is an anomaly among most U.S. cities in that its residents don’t rely on motor vehicles as their primary mode of transportation.

Data from the fitness app Human shows how people get around in major cities across the world, and New Yorkers spend more time walking than travelling in motor vehicles or on bicycles.

The app runs in the background of users’ phones and automatically detects activities like walking, cycling, running, and motorised transport, according to Human’s website.

Human created dozens of charts and maps that are based on aggregated data from people who use the app.

Check out how New York City compares to other cities:

Walking is New Yorkers’ preferred method of transportation, followed by motorised vehicles. While walking accounts for only 37% of transportation activity on average in other cities Human looked at, in New York, it accounts for 50%.

New Yorkers run more than those in other cities, but cycle less.

Here are the maps based on this data (Human notes that it didn’t use street maps to create the white pixels, but rather used the data from the app to plot where people were moving):

