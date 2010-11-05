Here's How New Search Engine Blekko Stacks Up Against Google And Bing

Forget slashtags — the unique feature that is supposed to make new search engine Blekko a winner. If Blekko wants to compete, its core search algorithm needs to improve.



That’s the upshot of an informal study from The Daily Beast. The Beast ran 100 real world search queries through Google, Bing, and Blekko, and picked out which search engine displayed the best top search results for each.

The results: Google won 57% of the time, Bing 29%, and Blekko just 14%.

The Beast found that Blekko’s ‘autofired’ slashtags did help it filter out bad search results in some of the categories they already cover. But Blekko simply did a worse job at finding relevant pages to begin with.

Check out the report here →

