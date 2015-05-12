Here's how Netflix ranks Australian ISP speeds (hint: it's not great)

Frank Underwood from House of Cards on Netflix Australia. Photo: YouTube Screenshot

While Netflix’s launch in Australia has been wildly successful, the video streaming giant says internet internet speeds Down Under just aren’t fast enough.

Netflix released its ISP Speed Index for April, which for the first time includes data for Australian and New Zealand Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

Australia ranked poorly on the list (18/29), which details the ISPs that provide the best prime-time streaming speeds. Netflix attributed the substandard performance to excessive demand.

Here’s what they said:

This month, Australia and New Zealand joined the speed index, ranking 18 and 14, respectively on the list of 29 countries we rank. Performance for Australian ISPs was impacted by consumer demand exceeding the forecasts Netflix provided. We are working closely with these ISPs and expect performance to improve in the coming months.

Netflix also ranked Australia’s individual ISPs’ performances. TPG topped the local list with an average speed of 3.36 Mbps, while Telstra managed just 2.23 Mbps to finish last.

Here are the Aussie rankings:

Australian ISP speeds. Image: Screenshot Netflix Blog

iiNet and Optus are currently the only two ISPs who provide unmetered streaming for Netflix customers, however, Netflix’s promise to improve performance in the coming months could mean this may change, despite earlier comments to the contrary.

It’s important to note that the Netflix ISP Speed Index is a measure of prime-time Netflix performance on a particular ISP and not a measure of overall internet performance.

