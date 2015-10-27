Here's how Netflix plans to unravel its 'Gilmore Girls' revival

Suddenly, the reported layout of the “Gilmore Girls” revival is making so much sense.

New intel has arrived via TVLine as to the reasoning behind the four 90-minute episodes/mini-movies. Apparently, they will each represent a season. There will be one for fall, winter, spring, and summer over the same calendar year.

It’s perfectly “Gilmore Girls” to watch the the town go from season to season as their lives twist and turn. Plus, it’s always fun to see what the Loraleis will be wearing.

Warner Bros. TV Melissa McCarthy, left, won’t be reprising her role as Melissa McCarthy won’t be reprising her role of Chef Sookie St. James on the ‘Gilmore Girls’ revival.

Otherwise, creator Amy Sherman Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino will write and direct the new “Gilmore” chapters. They will pick up in the present — eight years after the series wrapped.

TVLine hears that stars Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Kelly Bishop and Scott Patterson are in negotiations to return. As previously reported, Melissa McCarthy isn’t expected to return.

Netflix and Warner Bros. representatives are still not commenting on the project.

