Here's How Muhammad Ali Explained The Birds And The Bees To His Daughter

“I’m still afraid of boys now.”

Just when you thought all the tales had been told, Muhammad Ali’s daughter Maryum “May May” Ali gives his fans yet another insight into what put the great into The Greatest Of All Time.

Parade nabbed this exclusive outtake from Clare Lewins’ film I Am Ali, which aired this year and was based on rare access to Ali’s audio journals.

May May’s tale is a quick one, but the conversation she relates about the birds-and-bees talk her dad gave her when she was barely a teenager is oh-so typically Ali.

And it seems the world still can’t get enough of that.

